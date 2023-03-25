99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Because of sins, we’re already lost

The question we might ask, though, is ‘what does God’s love look like?’

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Kim Young, Thompson, North Dakota
Today at 9:00 AM

I read with interest the letter to the editor signed by North Dakota “ordained and faith leaders” regarding several bills before the North Dakota Legislature. From the two signers mentioned, I assume the other faith leaders also identify with the Christian faith.

To agree – there is no question that God calls his people to love one another; no question we are to care for the needy; no question that humans are beloved by God (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, straight, black, white, rich, poor, etc.). The question we might ask, though, is ‘what does God’s love look like?’

The letter says that “Jesus preached a gospel that embraces the marginalized.” Without a doubt, He embraced the marginalized. But everywhere Jesus preached His good news, lives were changed. What’s more, we find these changed lives made whole, finally at peace, and happy at heart.

Jesus loved the woman caught in adultery but told her to go and sin no more. He loved the rich young ruler but called him to forsake the riches which held him. And He loved the Samaritan woman by offering her eternal life in Himself when she was trapped in her false religion and in a tragic cycle of promiscuity and need. And for me, Jesus loved me by offering His own righteous life in place of my impotent personal striving for spiritual perfections.

The gospel is not that we should be at peace with our sins; it is not even that Christ is coming to condemn us if we don’t shape up. The gospel is that because of our sins, we all are already lost and spiritually dead and unable to please God. Our only hope for peace is Christ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesus did not come to make sick people well or sinful people happy, but to make people who are dead in their sins, live. We feel it in our society – our separation from God seems to be reflected in the very air we breathe. Yet, at His own greatest cost, Jesus offers a changed life in Himself. Christ is the only hope for this weary, sin-sick world.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Keep prices low for insulin products
March 22, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Ellen Schafer, Bismarck
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: UND fans tainted Omaha hockey series
March 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Kerry Rezek, Omaha, Nebraska
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Private school funding plan will hurt North Dakota’s rural schools
March 18, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Meyer, Dickinson, North Dakota
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brian Jones with eelpout cropped.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: 1954 article puts then-lowly status of burbot on Lake of the Woods into clear focus
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
031823.S.FF.ClassB.BBB.semi.1
Columns
Port: Is North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum exploring a campaign for president?
March 24, 2023 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Rob Port
download.jpg
Weather
As snow continues to pile up, so do overtime budgets for plow drivers
March 24, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Hugh Patrick Ryan .jpg
Local
Early Grand Forks resident Hugh Ryan made impact as police chief, council president, hotelier
March 25, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Leah Byzewski