Letter: Be mindful of park setting while building Valley Middle School

The only way to preserve the aesthetic of one of the nicest parts of one the nicest parks in Grand Forks is to have a substantial buffer zone between the tree line and the construction site.

Opinion by Nelson Rosit, Grand Forks
Today at 9:00 AM

In May voters approved funding to rebuild Valley Middle School (VMS). Plans for the new school included a land swap between the Grand Forks Park District and the Grand Forks School District. The eastern portion of University Park was transferred to the school district to become part of the VMS campus. The transferred land includes a walkway along a swale shaded by a tree line of fine old cottonwoods.

Superintendent Terry Brenner has stated publicly that no trees will be cut down to build the new VMS. That’s good, and I’m not questioning Dr. Brenner’s veracity. But considering modern methods of construction it is easy to imagine that saving the park-like setting of the site will not be a top priority for engineers and contractors who may insist they need more space or better access to the plot, thus requiring the removal of trees and regrading of the area.

In reality, the only way to preserve the aesthetic of one of the nicest parts of one the nicest parks in Grand Forks is to have a substantial buffer zone between the tree line and the construction site. It would be a shame if a win for the VMS resulted in a loss for University Park.

