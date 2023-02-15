Letter: Attitude reform and defunding welfare

Is there anyone who hasn’t heard about Tyre Nichols? He is the 29-year-old Black man brutally and savagely beaten to death by five Black policemen in the city of Memphis. Brutally and savagely. If one is beaten to death, how could it be otherwise?

Twenty-four seven. When does reporting a crime become an instrument of incitement? Shocked, outraged and appalled. There is nothing like a politician in camera and microphone time. Let’s milk it for all we can get. Police reform. Defund the police. Nothing else, a photo opp or a sound bite.

I suggest what is needed is attitude reform and defunding the welfare system. Young men, disproportionately Black, come from households without a male head of the household.

Can a single mom raise a son alone? Yes, and many do so. Successfully. However, a young man filled with adrenaline and testosterone is, by nature, a fuse easily lit. Who is my pa? Why should I care? Ha, ha, ha! No need for responsibility.

Tyre Nichols comes from a family environment. Can the same be said of the five policemen? I would like to know. Why is that Black and Hispanic males are more likely to be pulled over? Ever hear of drive-by shootings?

Sadly, there is an element of truth in nearly every prejudice and stereotype. That’s their origin.

