Letter: At the halfway point of the Legislature: A tale of two parties

The North Dakota Legislature has reached the crossover date (the point when bills that have passed the House go to the Senate, and bills that have passed the Senate go to the House). It is time to examine the work our representatives have been doing on our behalf. We need to assess if they have our best interests at heart, or if they are guided by some other set of values and principles. Are they working on issues that are most important to working families in our region?

Democrats put forward bills that addressed childhood hunger through expanding school lunch programs. They submitted bills that addressed the work force problem in the child care world and also would make child care more affordable to average young families. Our Grand Forks representatives supported several bills to support domestic violence program services and to establish a suicide fatality review commission. Our Fargo senator passed a bill providing medical assistance to pregnant women.

And what priorities were Republicans focused on? Book bans and jailing our librarians. Voting down a bill to end the tax on tampons. Introducing bills that curtail citizens rights to initiate constitutional amendments. Creating a hostile environment for LGBTQ people. Affirming a six-week abortion ban. Weakening restrictions against corporate farming.

Most telling is the party’s positions on tax relief. A bipartisan bill passed the Senate that will provide property tax relief. That will benefit the elderly on a fixed income, farmers and low income families. It is a bill every Democrat can support. In contrast, a Republican bill to cut income taxes passed the House.

This benefits primarily the top 5% of those filing, many of them from out of state. This issue makes clear the real difference between the parties.

At a time when our state is desperate for a talented workforce, which party is sending the message that our state welcomes new people, new ideas and new diversity? Which party is supporting the average working family in North Dakota? Who is serving your interests? Watch and see how your representatives vote on these issues and decide for yourself.