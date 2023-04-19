99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Armstrong should be supporting wild horses

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Christine Kman, Dickinson, N.D.
Today at 11:00 AM

The wild horses of Theodore Roosevelt National Park have received a lot of support since the park announced their plans to eliminate the entire herd of horses from the park in December. Gov. Burgum, Sen. Cramer and Sen. Hoeven have all spoken out in favor of keeping the horses. Our North Dakota legislators have submitted a resolution, SCR 4014, into this session asking that the park allow the wild horses and longhorn cattle to stay. Organizations, newspapers and businesses from all across the state have all spoken out, pleading with the park to keep the horses.

The only name missing from the growing list of supporters is Congressman Kelly Armstrong.

Volunteers from our organization (Chasing Horses) have sent over 200 emails to Congressman Armstrong asking him to support keeping the wild horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Every time we reach out to his office, we are repeatedly told that he has not changed his position.

Congressman Armstrong was elected to be the voice of the people of North Dakota. SCR 4014 is an excellent example of what the people of North Dakota are asking from our elected officials. It is time for Congressman Armstrong to put the voice of the people of North Dakota ahead of his own personal beliefs.

In spite of their growing support, these horses are still not safe. It is going to take support from everyone to help keep them wild and free in our state's only national park.

