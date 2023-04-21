Letter: Alzheimer’s Association honors volunteers

During National Volunteer Week (April 16-22), the Alzheimer’s Association MN-ND is proud to honor local volunteers making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

An estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. Here in North Dakota,15,000 of our family members, friends and neighbors are living with Alzheimer’s and 19,000 people are their caregivers. We know that as the population of those 65 and older continues to grow, so will the number of North Dakotans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

This cause is personal to me, as I lost my grandma Clara to Alzheimer’s in 2018. I know she would be proud of me for the work I do as the North Dakota Policy Director for the Alzheimer’s Association.

In my work, I see volunteers provide critical support to North Dakotans living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias and their caregivers all year long. Whether they are a community educator, a Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee member, support group facilitator, or advocating for policy changes to improve the lives of those we serve, we thank you.

This may be Volunteer Appreciation Week, but we honor volunteers and all they do to help us realize our vision of a world with Alzheimer’s and dementia every day.

For services, resources, or to learn how to become a volunteer in your community, visit our chapter website at alz.org/mnnd .