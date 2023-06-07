99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: A nifty idea for collecting litter and garbage

Create a handle for the garbage bag.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Robert J. Moskal, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Today at 11:00 AM

It pains me to watch people on television picking up paper and litter, suffering to find an opening in the black garbage bag they were holding to put the litter inside.

To make litter removal more fun and easy, just find a small sturdy stick or break a small branch about a foot long and wrap it a few times around one edge of the open bag, creating a handle. This simple technique of creating a handle at the top of the bag automatically creates an opening in the top of the garbage bag for the easy placement of litter.

