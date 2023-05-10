Letter: A concise update on legislative news

In the May 3 edition of the Grand Forks Herald on page A3, we read an article by Isabelle Ballalatar and Zachary Weiand entitled “Did the 2023 North Dakota Legislature Touch You? Probably.”

My husband and I were so very impressed to have a clear, concise, and easy-to-read synopsis of the legislative happenings this session. Kudos to two fine reporters doing, in our opinions, a super job of reporting just the facts.

Many thanks for the dozens of great stories you print for our edification.