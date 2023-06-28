Global Friends Coalition of Grand Forks builds relationships

Chuck Haga’s recent piece, “ Welcome to our nation’s newest citizens ,” (June 24, 2023, edition of the Herald) brought back memories and grounded me in the future.

I feel fortunate to have introduced Chuck and his New American friend, Hasan Osman, in 2014. I agree with Chuck: Hasan looked “weary… and a bit wary.” This was new territory for both Hasan and Chuck. I often tell people how much it means to New Americans for our volunteers to go into their homes. Sadly, I also hear that this visit is often the first conversation with a born American. One New American described it to me years ago as feeling like a “statue” until Global Friends Coalition introduced her to a volunteer who talked with her.

I like to think that this has changed in Grand Forks, since Global Friends began in 2008. That’s 15 years with a record of working to build relationships between born Americans and New Americans.

With the number of people fleeing violence, war and persecution at an all-time high, Global Friends applied to be an affiliate of Church World Service last year. And, as we have welcomed five families, we are confident in our decision. When we greeted the family from Colombia, their first question was, “Are we safe here?” That question speaks for itself.

From 1948 to 2021, Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota led this effort. Now Global Friends’ is building on its history of befriending New Americans, expanding its mission to include resettlement.

Just this past week, Global Friends welcomed two refugee families, bringing the total number so far to five or 22 individuals. Global Friends is expecting ten more families this year. Families are from different countries, including Colombia, El Salvador, Pakistan, Syria and Venezuela.

Surprisingly when we went this week to the airport to meet the Venezuelan family at midnight, city, county, and state leaders were on the same plane. The family received a warm welcome and Senator Kevin Cramer posed for a photo with the family.

On Saturday, June 17, Greater Grand Forks recognized refugees at Global Friends’ World Refugee Day program, held at the Town Square Farmer’s Market. These 22 New Americans, all who arrived in the past two months, joined in on the songs and dances from on and off the stage. Rides by community volunteers allowed this to happen.

Chuck Haga mentions volunteering with Hasan since 2014. That is not an expectation, but many volunteers build friendships that are long lasting. Walking beside someone as they adjust to life in America is a reward in and of itself. Watching someone become a citizen is a landmark.

In order to become a US citizen, people must be able to read, write, and speak English and be prepared to answer any of the 100 civics questions.

Our volunteer citizenship instructor, Pat Wilber, has taught classes offered through Global Friends for over 10 years. We applaud Hassan and the many others who have achieved citizenship. Global Friends recently was accredited by the Department of Justice, so our partially accredited legal representatives can complete citizenship applications, and other forms, at low or no cost to immigrants.

It takes people like Chuck Haga to step up and build friendships. That simple act of kindness and openness says that we are a welcoming community where immigrants thrive and feel like they belong.

Cynthia H. Shabb is the executive director and partially accredited legal representative of Global Friends Coalition, Grand Forks.

