Our view: Thanks to those who gave their lives for our freedom

Grand Forks native Martin William Steen was 30 years old when the F105D he was piloting was hit by enemy fire over Vietnam.

The date was May 31, 1966 – almost exactly 57 years ago.

According to a biography on the website POWnetwork.org, Capt. Steen left his base in south-central Thailand, flew north over Laos and then turned east into Vietnam to hit a target located along – in a twist of irony – the Red River, about 80 miles northwest of Hanoi.

It seems impossible that Steen would not have thought about home that day when he learned he’d be heading toward Vietnam’s Red River. After all, he grew up in Grand Forks, where the Red River of the North is such an important part of the city’s history. Maybe Steen fished or swam in the Red as a kid.

But then, according to the POW Network biography: “On egress from the target, Steen radioed that his aircraft had control difficulties and he would have to eject. … According to Defense Department notations, a parachute was seen functioning normally, but the harness was empty (indicating that either Capt. Steen was improperly harnessed and fell – or that the parachute was seen on the ground, discarded). The Air Force states that Capt. Steen landed, observed, in a mountainous area and that emergency beeper signals were heard during descent and after landing. Further, the Air Force states that rescue attempts were made, but that Capt. Steen could not be located.”

Steen – still listed as missing in action – is one of more than 100 Grand Forks County natives who have died in military service since the start of World War II.

Several years ago, the Herald compiled a list that includes all of those from the Herald’s coverage area – counties in northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota – to die in military service since Dec. 7, 1941. The newspaper occasionally republishes the list to remind readers of the sacrifices made by so many as they fight for freedom around the world. And every so often, the Herald randomly picks one person from that list to remember as Memorial Day approaches. This year, it’s Steen.

Monday is Memorial Day, a day set aside for us to remember the men and women who have died while serving their country.

In times of general peace, it can be easy to forget how traumatic war really is. We see it in movies, but few have experienced it. Our concern is that it creates a false sense of euphoria that other generations didn’t get to enjoy.

We barbecue and laugh with family and friends on Memorial Day. Some will remember their own family members who have died, but many won’t think twice about what the day really means, or its true intent.

However, Memorial Day is set aside to honor the military men and women who have died in service to this country. We also believe it should honor those who served.

Last year, we wrote: “Preserving that memory is why we so appreciate Memorial Day services. Monday, events will be held throughout the region. Speakers will solemnly remind us of the sacrifices made by so many – most of whom were, prior to their service, just everyday folks like the rest of us. Now, they’re heroes, and Monday we should treat them as such.”

Anyone attending the numerous services that will be held Monday most certainly will realize the solemness of the day. For others, we ask readers to take a moment to consider those sacrifices and also briefly explain this national holiday to children. And, as always, utter a quiet “thank you” to those who died in service to the country.

Today, we sincerely thank Martin Steen, who died that day over Vietnam and was posthumously promoted to major. And thank you to the many others who left here as relative youngsters to defend our freedom, never to return.