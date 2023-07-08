Our view: Stop freaking out about roundabouts and make Grand Forks’ ‘confusion corner’ safer

Before we begin, a plea: Stop freaking out over roundabouts.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, roundabouts improve safety, promote lower speeds, calm traffic, reduce conflict points and lead to improved operational performance.

Yes, we were among those that had concerns when a roundabout was installed near Grand Forks’ new south-end grade school, Discovery Elementary. But in the years since it was put into use on that busy corner, we don’t know of any catastrophic mishaps or dangerous traffic trends there.

Here’s more from the Department of Transportation: “Roundabouts are designed to improve safety for all users, including pedestrians and bicycles.”

On average, the DOT reports, roundabouts reduce severe crashes – those resulting in injury or loss of life – by up to 82%.

That’s why we can’t think of a better place in Grand Forks to install a roundabout than the intersection of South Fifth Street and Belmont Road. Known by some as “confusion corner,” it includes an odd mix of stop signs and a yield sign. Even for those accustomed to its oddities, it can be a perplexing few moments of stopping, starting, waving and head shaking. Most drivers have to come to a full stop there, while some are legally able to breeze through.

According to a report last week in the Herald, the intersection is scheduled to be upgraded next year with what local traffic experts are calling a “mini roundabout” – raised curbs in the middle, but without the full barrier-style middle that is common in most modern roundabouts.

The idea, according to the Herald report, is to create a roundabout that will reduce confusion while accommodating larger vehicles – firetrucks, for instance – that can simply drive over the roundabout if needed.

Discussions about improving the corner have been happening for years, and the city requested funding via the Urban Grant Program in 2021. When the grant request was approved, the City Council approved it late last year; the $1.3 million grant will just about cover the $1.6 million cost, and the city will pay the rest.

A public meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Marathon Gas Station parking lot. There, city officials and designers will be present to take questions and discuss concerns.

Hopefully, there won’t be pushback to this project. It’s almost entirely funded by a grant, it won’t require the acquisition of any nearby property and it most certainly will reduce the danger at “confusion corner.”

Concerned? Come to the meeting on July 20 and tell the planners.

In the meantime, we urge Grand Forks residents to have an open mind about adding another roundabout to the city grid.