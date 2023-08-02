Our view: Remember that good public facilities will always need upgrades

Grand Forks is taking care of its sports facilities.

Take a look for yourself by driving through the Kraft Field/Cushman Field complex, where renovations have been humming along throughout the summer.

Kraft Field was the first. Heavy machinery began the deconstruction process back in June, when the grandstand was razed. It marked the beginning of a $2.4 million project that will see all sorts of improvements made to Grand Forks’ main baseball facility.

Across the street, Cushman Field – the football and soccer field used by both local public high schools – was upgraded, getting new field turf and a track.

All of this might serve as a bit of a reminder for residents of East Grand Forks to consider their own facilities when they vote next year on a proposed improvement project. After years of discussion and a number of funding plans, the Minnesota Legislature has approved a 20-year, 1% sales tax to help fund the projects. That legislative approval means city residents will now decide late next year.

It’s a discussion that has been happening in East Grand Forks for several years now, finally coming to a head with the legislative approval earlier this year.

We think it’s a good idea, and hope city residents will vote with their heads in November 2024.

How so?

Because if they really think about it, they must realize that facilities aren’t just a one-time cost. They come with all sorts of maintenance and upkeep, and simply building them in the first place means their owners – in this case, the people of East Grand Forks – have committed to keeping them usable, modern, safe and inviting.

It’s not just about giving kids and others a place for recreation, although we heartily believe that’s important, too. Rather, it’s also about creating a destination. Great sports facilities can be a community focal point – a place for tournaments, track meets, concerts and the like.

In East Grand Forks, a 1% sales tax for 20 years will generate an estimated $22 million. Some of the needed improvements include air handling units, improved parking lots, replacing refrigerant systems for surface ice and ensuring that the facilities are ADA compliant.

They all sound like necessary improvements. And again, the city can’t just let these facilities fall into any sort of decay. They must be improved and renovated as the years pass.

That kind of dedication is what’s happening in Grand Forks, with Kraft Field and Cushman Field. At Kraft Field, the project will add 300 chair-backed seats under a covered grandstand, a new concession area, as well as upgraded press box, bathroom and storage facilities. Funding is coming from a variety of sources, including $900,000 from the Park District and $500,000 from Oxford Realty, for naming rights.

At Cushman Field, the artificial turf was starting to show its wear, as was the running track. So the track was resurfaced and the field turf was replaced. The cost was about $855,000, with Altru Health System donating half.

The finished product looks incredible. And Kraft Field will look great, too – next year, when it’s done.

Hopefully, the same satisfaction will come in East Grand Forks, provided residents there push forward the city’s facilities renovation plan.