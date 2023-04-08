Our view: North Dakota Senate right to vote down baiting bill

Thank you, North Dakota Senate, for making a common-sense decision that will uphold the integrity of the state Game and Fish Department, reduce the spread of a troublesome wildlife disease and maintain a long tradition of fair hunting within state borders.

The Senate this week voted down House Bill 1151, which would have prevented the Game and Fish Department from prohibiting baiting for deer in areas with known cases of chronic wasting disease. It died by a 26-21 vote after its passage appeared imminent, following a 76-18 vote in the House and a “do pass” declaration in a Senate committee.

Proponents of the bill believe baiting big game would keep more kids interested in hunting and that it would create more opportunities for those with physical limitations.

On the latter, we agree. But certainly some exceptions can be made in the future for hunters who have limited or no mobility. That seems like an easy fix.

On the former belief – that youth will be more interested in hunting if they can bait deer – we’re more than a bit flummoxed.

Perhaps we can get more kids interested if we let them use machine guns to better mimic today’s violent video games. Or allow them to shoot from vehicles so they don’t have to walk. Or let them entirely bypass such traditional hunting impediments as integrity, learned skills and the understanding that a relatively fair field – one that gives the game at least a chance to survive – offers the most satisfying hunt.

Young hunters should be encouraged, but only in the right way – by learning from experienced hunters, engaging in camaraderie and understanding sportsmanship.

Above all else, though, we didn’t like HB 1151 because it bypassed the experience of staff within the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

In a February editorial, we wrote that “we consider biologists for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department to be experts in determining what is best for hunting and wildlife disease prevention within our state. We don’t agree with every decision made by the department, but the agency does have a certain level of credibility that deserves respect. So when NDGF staffers and others — including the head of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation — say they have concerns about a proposal moving through the state Legislature, we listen.”

The biggest concern by game experts in the state was that baiting contributes to the spread of chronic wasting disease, a debilitating illness that is always fatal to deer and spreads quickly within herds. Had it passed, HB 1151 could actually have increased the chances of spreading CWD, since baiting locations would create congregation spots for deer.

At least that was the concern of the experts.

As reported by the Bismarck Tribune, Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, said HB 1151 showed a lack of trust and respect for Game and Fish staff.

“We pay to hire the best staff with the best knowledge,” Bekkedahl said.

Very true. And though we may disagree with those experts every now and then, we do have faith in their interest to protect wildlife in the state, and especially from the highly contagious – and always fatal – CWD.