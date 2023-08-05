Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Editorials

Our View: Let Fargo bus incident bring people together, not drive them apart

No matter how or why this happened, perhaps it can — as Davis hopes — bring people together in the Red River Valley.

By Herald editorial board
Today at 7:00 AM

A regional bus company this week is the focus of controversy, and one of the men involved is imploring residents of the area to not let it become a divisive issue.

According to two Black passengers, Koby McFarlane, who works for Jefferson Lines – a passenger bus company that provides service throughout the region – told them they had to sit in the back of a bus during a recent stop in Fargo.

Xavier Davis, of Crookston, and Jarvis Greenhill, of Grand Forks, told The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead that the bus was empty when they boarded on July 13. McFarlane, the driver, told the two men that they had to go to the back. When they asked why, McFarlane essentially said it’s protocol to load passengers to the back first. It's best to do it that way, McFarlane said in the video, so passengers don't stumble over each other.

As the men questioned the practice, McFarlane said “sit down or get off.” He also threatened to have them arrested. The conversation was captured on video.

A Jefferson Lines representative told The Forum that there is no assigned seating on any Jefferson buses. However, the representative said, a driver may occasionally ask a passenger to move in certain situations – for instance, to help someone with a disability find a more convenient seat.

The story was published in The Forum and picked up by other newspapers within the company, including the Grand Forks Herald. Tuesday, Davis reached out to the Herald to stress that he doesn’t want the controversy to spawn into a deeper crisis focused on racism.

“I may not be able to change everybody’s heart, but I don’t want it to turn into an issue of hatred,” he said. “ … I don’t want my situation to be responsible for anything hateful.”

Credit Davis for striving to keep this from erupting into something beyond a confounding and hurtful incident — one that must be addressed, explained and fixed.

But still, a question: Was it racially motivated?

Jefferson Lines is investigating, and no matter what, we believe an explanation should follow to help us understand how this happened in a company so reliant upon providing service to the public.

Could it possibly be ignorance about what “back of the bus” means to a Black person? We figure everyone knows about Rosa Parks, the Black woman who was arrested in 1955 after refusing to give up her seat near the front of a public bus in Alabama.

Davis told the Herald that “Jefferson needs to be responsible for their driver.” He wants the driver to apologize and for Jefferson to “handle it accordingly.”

Davis sounds sincere when he discusses the feelings that have arisen in the days since the incident.

“My grandmother used to tell me stories. I have read history books. I never thought in a million years, never in my lifetime, I would actually feel how they felt,” he said.

“Every white person isn’t bad, and every Black person isn’t bad,” he said. “And I don’t want this to be a hateful situation. I want this to bring people together.”

