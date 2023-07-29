Our view: It's time for a push on local retail

Is the Columbia Mall an indicator of the true health of Grand Forks business?

Not at all. By no means is the mall some proverbial thermometer that sticks from the mouth of a terminal city retail scene.

Rather, according to a 2021 report by Modern Retail, “retailers are opening more stores in strip malls or open-air shopping centers – and they’re rethinking what these locations should look like.” And more: “In these locations, retailers are trying to attract more regular customers, who are less interested in browsing the store and instead want to get in and out as quickly as possible.”

Meaning more customers today want to pull up to a parking spot in front of a retailer, jog into the store, make a purchase and be done with it. Perhaps that’s because more customers today have thoroughly researched their purchase before they actually buy it. Or maybe it could be a plethora of other reasons.

Whatever the case, don’t judge Grand Forks’ business scene by the health of its mall, a place that a decade ago was thriving with anchor stores, restaurants and other amenities but has since seen its store numbers drastically decrease and become an island in a pock-marked parking lot.

Yes, Scheels is thriving, and perhaps others at the mall are too. We’re cheering for them.

Our point is that businesses are not leaving the mall because of some community-wide downturn in retail but simply as part of a trend that is happening nationwide. It’s important for Greater Grand Forks residents and those who live in the small towns nearby to know that business is thriving at many places, led by local business owners who are working their tails off.

The Grand Forks Herald is undertaking work on a series of stories that will be published later this summer in hopes of highlighting some of the successes, tribulations and concerns of small-business owners in the city. These are the people who are donating to local charities, helping buy uniforms for local youth sports teams, serving on community boards and working hard – usually quietly and behind the scenes – to give residents good local retail options.

These are locally owned businesses – not national chains. And speaking of malls, some – including the one in Grand Forks – have national or far-off ownership. That distant relationship doesn’t help, and the COVID-19 pandemic probably exacerbated the problem.

A report earlier this year on the website Business.com noted that “experts have been predicting the demise of shopping centers for a long time now, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have put the final nail in the coffin.”

The report, citing data from the National League of Cities, noted that more than 12,000 retail stores nationwide closed permanently in 2020 alone.

“Some retailers have bounced back,” the Business.com report said, “but it isn’t hard to see that the traditional shopping model isn’t what it was during the heyday of shopping malls in the 1980s, ’90s and early 2000s.”

Another website – Newsbreak.com – in February reported on the rise of “dead malls,” those shopping centers that have “a high vacancy rate, low consumer traffic or (are) outdated or deteriorating.”

Here in Grand Forks, that sounds familiar. In 2019, members of the mall’s ownership group visited with the Herald, acknowledging that mall decline is a national problem while saying they were at a point of “finishing touches” on something in the works at Columbia Mall. They declined to be specific and later declined to comment when we called.

As far as we know, not much – if anything – has happened since.

But this could be an opportunity. Grand Forks’ other mall – the older Grand Cities Mall – appears to be vibrant, with a number of small retailers, restaurants and service providers lining the walkway. Notably, Grand Cities mall is locally owned and operated.

It all helps convince us even more that an emphasis on local business – in those stores that years ago probably would be in a big retail mall but today are found throughout town – is the best path to retail stabilization and revitalization.

We all contribute to the great retail giant that is the internet. Perhaps we might consider trying harder to realize the implications of buying so much online, while remembering that the shop owner down the street is paying local people to work, is quietly making donations and contributions throughout the community and is contributing so much to the local economy.