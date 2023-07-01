Our view: In Devils Lake, the ‘get a life’ comment deserves scorn

It appears at least a few Devils Lake School Board members understand they made a mistake when they decided to go into a closed session to discuss possibly having to hire a superintendent to take the place of outgoing Matt Bakke.

Bakke, who has completed one year of a two-year contract, wants out early to take an administrative position in the Grand Forks School District. The board needs to decide whether to grant that early exit, but board members also are concerned about hiring a new superintendent to take Bakke’s place.

That was the general discussion that occurred on June 20 after members excused themselves to go into executive session, a process allowed by state law to discuss certain personnel issues, among other things. The trouble is, the board generally only talked about potentially hiring someone. In our opinion, there was nothing about the 20-minute closed-door meeting that warranted “executive session” status.

Board President Cory Meyer later realized the mistake and reached out to a Devils Lake media outlet the next morning, providing a tape of the meeting.

We applaud Meyer for realizing the board was wrong and for working quickly to rectify it. He said it was the result of a misunderstanding of a discussion with legal staff prior to the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

All good?

Not quite.

The Herald obtained the tape of the meeting, and noticed that toward its conclusion, board members were told local radio reporter Eric Arndt was concerned the meeting was being held illegally.

Somebody in that meeting – a woman board member, we assume – responded that Arndt needs to “get a life.”

Oh, the gall of that reporter for questioning the decision-making ability of a small-town elected board. And who does he think he is for trying to report the people’s business?

We don’t know Arndt and we have no professional connection to him, but commend him for having the guts to tell the board they were wrong to take that discussion behind closed doors.

The Herald sent the tape to be reviewed by Jack McDonald, attorney for the North Dakota Newspaper Association and a seasoned veteran in analyzing open records and questionable closed meetings on behalf of all of the state’s newspapers.

McDonald’s reaction after hearing the tape: “There was not a single thing that was discussed during the meeting that warranted it being an executive session. They did discuss advertising for a replacement. If they get, say, 10 applicants, the board can meet in executive session to narrow the list to finalists. But then the names of those finalists are public, and any interviews with them are public as well. The open meetings law is very strict regarding when you can go into executive session. Among them are discussing pending litigation, giving advice to a negotiator and discussing matters with your attorney. None of that criteria was present here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The closed-door session was, in our opinion, a joke and an abuse of power. Board members should know better, and if they don’t, they need to learn the laws that govern open meetings. This is their chosen part-time profession, after all.

And if anyone thinks this is only happening in Devils Lake, guess again. Just ask the weekly newspaper reporter who was berated for voicing transparency concerns during a town board meeting in Roosevelt, Minnesota. Or the Herald reporter who was scolded by a moderator for taking a photograph at a public meeting in a public place in Crookston.

To hear a board member say – in the comfy and safe confines of a closed-door meeting – that a reporter needs to “get a life” after he suggests (and probably correctly) she is doing something illegal should surprise us, but it doesn’t. We know this happens, and we’re happy to report on it when it does. That kind of comment deserves scorn.