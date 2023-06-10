Our view: Great news for GF: Underpass is getting traction

A Grand Forks project that’s been in the discussion phase for years appears to be on the verge of actually happening. Motorists should be rejoicing.

Ground likely will break for a planned railroad underpass in northwest Grand Forks – near the intersection of DeMers Avenue and 42nd Street – sometime in 2025. When the lengthy project is completed, it will allow unimpeded traffic on 42nd and ease congestion at that corner when slow-moving trains head into or out of the city.

Anyone who travels in that part of town is well acquainted with the inconveniences that occur when a train crosses 42nd. Sometimes, the cars are backed up for blocks, with the gridlock increasing due to the four-way traffic light located just a few feet south of that rail crossing.

It’s not only inconvenient, but dangerous, too – especially when emergency vehicles need to use the corner.

Herald records show that an underpass has been discussed for years. But great news came earlier this week, when U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came to Grand Forks to announce $30 million in federal funds to kickstart the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a long process, but the timing never seemed right. For example, the Herald reported in 2014 that “for several years city leaders have talked of an underpass or overpass (near the intersection) to avoid road traffic waiting for trains to cross. But other road improvements in the city simply are more needed in the near future, city leaders say.”

Traction has been gained, though. City leaders late last year declared the underpass a top priority heading into the 2023 session of the Legislature. And when the rail company Burlington Northern Santa Fe got involved, that really helped push it forward, according to City Administrator Todd Feland.

Funding for the approximately $60 million project will come from the federal infrastructure grant that Buttigieg announced, plus $7.5 million in federal highway funding and $4.2 million from the North Dakota Department of Transportation. BNSF is kicking in $1.5 million.

The remaining $16.8 million will be the responsibility of the city, which is considering getting it in the form of a 30-year loan from the Bank of North Dakota (at 2% interest) or raising it from an existing 1% sales tax.

Either way, it’s a great bargain for the city, especially considering the need and the high community interest for a rail underpass.

We’re still a few years from this being a reality, but things are headed in the right direction. Tentatively, the schedule looks like this: Later this summer, the City Council will determine a final design plan. After that, work will begin on right-of-way acquisitions, utility relocation and the like. In February 2025, final design work will conclude, followed by bids. If all goes well, construction would start in spring of 2025, with completion in 2027.

Feland said the work between the city, BNSF and the Department of Transportation “has been a great three-way partnership.” We agree, and we probably weren’t the only ones thrilled when Buttigieg announced that $30 million in federal money.

This is a great project for Grand Forks.