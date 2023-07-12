Our view: Grassroots art projects must be embraced

In 2015, a group of city leaders and others traveled to Fort Collins, Colorado, to see what makes that vibrant city tick.

What they discovered was that Fort Collins residents worked hard to develop their downtown, to establish a firm relationship with the local university and that the city embraced its culture – especially art.

“The focus on public art as part of the overall emphasis on aesthetics is inescapable in Fort Collins,” read a handout that was given to the Grand Forks contingent. “Arts promotion has to start with a local supportive culture. Then, the city has to be willing to invest and prime (the effort). Then, the private/public/nonprofit collaborative can create, market and reinforce the art brand.”

Grand Forks is still working to improve its aesthetics, an effort highlighted in recent weeks by a north-end project to add art and culture by painting fire hydrants.

According to reporting by the Herald, “the goal is to paint 15 hydrants around (north-end) neighborhoods, though that number will be dependent upon community involvement. A fire hydrant outside of St. Anne’s Living Center is being painted as a gumball machine. Another, across from University Lutheran Church off of University Avenue, will be painted like a crayon to match hydrants that are being painted elsewhere.”

Residents who want to get involved should visit the University Park Neighborhood Facebook page. Or, they can call City Hall for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a good idea, and it’s one that hopefully will catch on in Grand Forks. It replicates the work that was done in Fort Collins, where – according to the handout given to the city’s Grand Forks guests – “there is an intentionality to include public art into the community, whether through integrating in street overhaul work; building funding into capital projects; promoting live/performing arts artists, venues or events; or through creative ideas like alleys, transformer projects or public parks.”

Ever been to Fort Collins? It’s a beautiful city, where art abounds in public areas like parks, in alleys and even on the electrical transformer boxes found throughout town.

Ever been to Art Alley in downtown Bismarck, North Dakota’s capital city? It’s full of large-scale murals – each perhaps 12 feet by 12 feet – along an alley just off of the city’s Main Avenue.

More of this needs to happen in Grand Forks, a community that must entice guests through man-made attractions. This means more public art, more things to do (such as the planned children’s museum) and more selfie spots.

A good example in Grand Forks: The mural project at Valley Middle School, which will move forward after the City Council last month voted 4-3 to allow murals in residential areas.

As the Herald reported on June 19, murals previously had been permitted in commercial and industrial zones, but had not been allowed in residential neighborhoods. During the June 19 council meeting, some board members and every resident who spoke during the public comment period expressed a belief that more murals lend themselves to a more vibrant, welcoming community.

"It adds to a sense of community. It enriches the property values and quality of life," said council member Bret Weber.

We agree. And Grand Forks should continue moving forward with art projects – especially cheap, grassroots projects like the north-end hydrant idea – that will improve the city’s aesthetics, its culture and its overall “feel.”