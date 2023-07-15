Our view: Gov. Doug Burgum deserves a chance to state his case to the nation

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is spending some serious cash in an attempt to participate in the Republican presidential primary debate next month. He’s doing it in a way that’s causing discomfort among some people who follow politics.

Here’s Burgum’s idea: Anyone who donates just $1 to his campaign will in return receive a $20 gift card. He’s doing it for the first 50,000 donors. That’s $1 million in gift cards for potentially just $50,000 in donations.

It doesn’t quite harken to Burgum’s reputation as a shrewd businessman.

Or does it? Let’s come back to that in a bit.

Last month, Burgum made official what most everyone around North Dakota already knew – that he has aspirations to be the next U.S. president. As crazy as it sounds, it really isn’t so far-fetched. He pulled off an epic upset in the 2016 summer Republican primary – beating popular Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem – and then routed his Democratic opponent that November to win his first term as North Dakota’s governor.

Others have moved directly from state capitols to the White House, including George W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter. Yes, they all came from states with large populations – Texas, California and Georgia, respectively – but it can be done. It’s happened 27 times, actually.

Perhaps a more realistic example was Bill Clinton’s emergence on the national political scene after serving as governor of Arkansas, which at the time had a population of approximately 2.4 million.

It can be done, but it first requires getting the public’s attention. That can’t happen without getting on the stage for nationally televised debates.

To qualify for the GOP primary debate, candidates must have at least 40,000 donors and must have donations from across the nation. That’s difficult to achieve for a candidate who is coming in at the bottom of national polls. Burgum, according to the website fivethirtyeight.com, was polling at 0.2% on Wednesday, July 12.

Thus the gift card campaign.

It’s making some a bit uneasy, according to national news reports. For instance, Patricia Crouse, a political science and legal studies professor at the University of New Haven, told National Public Radio that Burgum’s gift-card giveaway might not be illegal, but “it’s a bit unethical. … He is simply buying the right to compete.”

Now, back to Burgum’s reputation as a shrewd businessman. Before he entered politics, he created Great Plains Software, which he later sold to Microsoft. The rural kid from tiny Arthur, North Dakota, is now a billionaire.

While the gift card campaign will cost him somewhere around a million bucks, it could be worth millions in free advertising if it works. Consider that an ad during a prime time NFL game apparently costs somewhere around $800,000, not including commercial production costs. The attention his donation campaign has garnered is worth thousands upon thousands of dollars at media outlets across the nation – including this one.

Pretty shrewd indeed.

If he makes it to the stage for the Republican primary, it’ll be well worth it. Who cares if it prompts a few cringes and winces in the political establishment?

Politics needs new ideas from new people. Burgum deserves a chance to state his case to the nation.