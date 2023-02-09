Our view: Giving Hearts Day: It’s your chance to make an impact

Thursday, Feb. 9, is a big day for nonprofits and charitable organizations in Greater Grand Forks and the region.

Likewise, it’s a big day for donors, who can easily make contributions through the Giving Hearts Day website to a number of regional nonprofits.

Hosted by the Dakota Medical, Impact and Alex Stern Family foundations, Giving Hearts Day allows charities to “better tell their mission story, promote online giving, and lead conversations with donors, preparing them for a one-day ‘home run’ and giving them a fundraising system they can use all year long.”

Last year, more than $26.6 million was raised, a number generated by more than 41,000 donors across the region and well beyond. It’s sure come a long way since its first year; back in 2008, Giving Hearts Day raised $479,000, via 1,402 donations. It topped the $5 million mark in 2014, the $10 million mark in 2017 and the $20 million mark last year.

According to the Giving Hearts Day website, “every organization is required to raise a minimum $3,000 match for Giving Hearts Day. They raise these funds through their existing relationships, helping to build lifelong donors for their organization.” Those matching funds give an extra boost to the dollars contributed.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a regionwide event, supporting nonprofits throughout North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, but a number of Grand Forks-based organizations are among those who can benefit. Among them are:

Altru Family YMCA, Altru Health Foundation, ArtWise, Christian Rex Lutheran Campus Ministry, Circle of Friends Animal Shelter, Community Violence Intervention Center, Empire Arts Center, Global Friends Coalition, Grand Forks Foundation for Education and Alumni Network, Grand Forks Parks and Rec Foundation, Grand Forks Public Library Foundation, Grand Forks Senior Center, Greater Grand Forks Cru, Hope Church Community Care Center and Food Pantry, Journey Home Animal Rescue, Love in Action, North Country Food Bank, North Dakota Association for the Disabled, North Dakota Museum of Art, Northland Christian Counseling Center, Northlands Rescue Mission, Prairie Harvest Mental Health, Red River Valley Community Action, Red River Valley Habitat for Humanity, Riverside Christian School, Sacred Heart Foundation, Salvation Army Grand Forks, Special Olympics North Dakota, Stable Days Youth Ranch, St. Joseph’s Social Care, St. Mary’s ECC and Preschool, St. Michael’s Catholic Church and School, Summer Performing Arts Company, The Arc-Upper Valley, Third Street Clinic, UND Alumni Association Foundation, UND Catholic at St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center, United Way of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks and area, Valley Senior Living, Women’s Fund and the Women’s Pregnancy Center.

Numerous others in the region are involved, too – not only in some of the small communities in the area, but also in Fargo-based organizations that reach into Greater Grand Forks.

Spend some time perusing the Giving Hearts Day website, www.givingheartsday.org . Browse the page that shows all of the participating organizations. Read their stories and watch the videos.

Spend some time there, and perhaps filter the charities by their hometowns or organization type. Then, find a charity that tugs at your heartstrings. And on Giving Hearts Day, please make a difference.

Giving Hearts Day is more than just a pitch for your money. It’s a day to really learn about the organizations that do so much behind-the-scenes work to improve the quality of life in Greater Forks and beyond.

