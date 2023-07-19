Our view: A charming city indeed; be proud Grand Forks

What’s missing from the list of amenities that helped Grand Forks get a spot on a travel website’s list of most “charming cities” in the Midwest?

The weather.

Yes. The weather – sometimes a bane for local residents.

Ever notice how most people gripe about the city’s long, cold winters but rarely acknowledge the wonderful summertime weather in the northern Red River Valley? As the rest of the country broils in a nasty heatwave this summer – Phoenix, Arizona, has seen two straight weeks of temperatures above 110 degrees – the Greater Grand Forks region has basked in moderate temps, with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs only around 80.

Our summer weather is just one of many positives that weren’t mentioned in the recent survey about charming cities, which was highlighted in a Herald report on Saturday.

According to TravelMag, Grand Forks made its way onto the list due to “an eclectic public art scene, a variety of locally owned shops, and a handful of breweries. Apart from activities on the Red River, popular draws include the Sertoma Park Japanese Garden, the 'World’s Smallest Art Gallery' at Urban Stampede coffee shop, and Widman’s Candy Shop, home of chocolate-covered potato chips.”

Not mentioned: Activities and fishing on the Red River, a busy schedule of concerts and things to do, our quaint Town Square and those lovely miles of trails on the Greenway.

And the weather, of course.

We are leery of most surveys that come from national sites, mostly because the companies that produce them do so to garner some sort of free marketing or to generate clicks back on their website. Often, they take bits of data from a wide swath of metrics to make their conclusion.

For example: A company that conducts numerous surveys recently determined the most and least “stressed cities” by comparing average weekly work hours, the unemployment rate, the divorce rate and suicide rates, among other data. Fargo was among the least stressed in the nation, according to the results.

But notably, as far we know, representatives from that company have never stepped foot in Fargo, or Sioux Falls or Grand Forks.

But the “charming cities” survey polled more than 100 travel writers, photographers and others to help determine its final rankings. No other town in North Dakota earned a spot on the list; Minnesota had only one (Lanesboro), as did South Dakota (Deadwood).

“The thing about Grand Forks is that we are that smaller city, but you can get all the entertainment and fun you see in a larger city,” Julie Rygg, of Visit Greater Grand Forks, told the Herald last week. “I’m very proud of our community and all we have to offer here. Anyone who says there’s nothing to do here isn’t looking.”

We agree. So be proud, Grand Forks, and get out and enjoy the unique charm that Grand Forks offers – especially in this beautiful summer weather.