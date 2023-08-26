Our opinion: Republican debate wasn’t a fair fight, and the Burgum campaign might suffer because of it

Fox’s gathering of Republican presidential candidates on Wednesday was entertainment, but it wasn’t much of a debate.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who went to great lengths to be able to participate, probably was victimized most by the made-for-TV event. He endured several agonizing stretches without saying a word.

The problem with so many so-called “debates” is that moderators go for entertainment over fairness. Wednesday was a good example.

Moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier – both of whom are Fox News anchors – fell prey to modern TV glitz (drone cameras swooping throughout the arena), age-old tactics (candidates obviously giving prepared speeches rather than answering a question) and a lack of objectivity in choosing candidates to speak.

Burgum had to wait more than 20 minutes before answering a question. In the world of broadcast journalism, that’s forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of each candidate getting a relatively equal opportunity to answer, the moderators appeared to randomly question selected candidates. When the candidates obviously didn’t respond to the question, the moderators didn’t regularly stop them and force an actual answer. They allowed too much arguing among candidates who knew that any melee in which they engage stretches their time on camera.

Further, candidates who were called out by other candidates were allowed to respond. That means those who engaged in arguments increased their camera time even more.

The moderators even allowed Mike Pence to ask the other candidates to agree or disagree that he did the right thing on Jan. 6, 2021, when he refused to follow President Trump’s suggestion that he could overturn election results.

And why spend so much time allowing the candidates to parrot GOP agenda items and rail against President Joe Biden? Of course Republican presidential candidates all feel Biden’s doing a terrible job – we don’t need a debate to tell us that.

Rather, debates should separate candidates. Credit Nikki Haley for being the first to break from the pack when she criticized pandemic spending by saying “Biden didn’t do this to us. Our Republicans did this to us too.” She also was critical of her party for raising the nation’s debt.

Toward the end, the moderators asked a “lightning round” of questions. The one posed to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was about UFOs.

“If you were president, Gov. Christie, would you level with the American people about what the government knows about these encounters?”

Christie could hardly believe it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I get the UFO question? Come on, man,” he said.

Above all else, debates should be fair, and Wednesday’s wasn’t. Burgum’s campaign – already a longshot – probably will suffer the greatest. It comes after the North Dakota governor worked for weeks to earn a spot on the stage, garnering criticism from some – and credit from a few – when he offered $20 gift cards in return for $1 donations so he could reach the qualifying donor threshold.

After the debate, Forum Communications Co. columnist Rob Port wrote that “the only candidate who spoke fewer times than Burgum was Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a candidate who, like Burgum, currently enjoys a polling average of less than 1%. ” All told, Port reported, Burgum spoke for 8 minutes, or about a half-minute longer than Hutchinson.

Considering the loose rules of the debate, Burgum and Hutchinson should have conspired to repeatedly argue with each other, being sure to mention the other by name. It would have allowed each to respond, giving both of these lesser-known candidates more time before the American people.

As it was, Burgum was mostly silent, a victim of an entertainment event that was made for TV and not much more.