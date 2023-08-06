Other View: A little-noticed boost to this year’s summer vacation: lower gas prices

Seemingly little noticed in this season of record temperatures is a bit of good news: Has anyone observed what they’re paying for a gallon of gasoline at the local service station? Here’s a hint: It’s a heckuva lot less than what you were paying last summer.

Across the United States, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is, on average, $3.757 as of July 31, according to AAA . It’s been rising slightly in recent weeks but it’s much lower than in 2022. On the same day one year ago, motorists were paying $4.22 or 46.3 cents per gallon more. That is about an 11% discount. Unimpressed? Maybe you should reconsider that for all the talk about inflation, the consumer price index hasn’t been rising nearly as fast as gas prices have fallen. Last year, the CPI shot up about 8%, the worst since 1981. If we’re going to complain about inflation, shouldn’t we celebrate any moments, however fleeting, when the reverse takes place?

Here’s another way to look at the impact. The average summer vacation involves driving 284 miles one-way, according to the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics . Given the average vehicle gets 25 miles per gallon, that adds up to a savings of at about $10.50 to get there and back. And there are plenty of better examples with family vehicles like minivans, sports utility vehicles and RVs that really chow down on fuel. The American Petroleum Institute has estimated that Americans use about 489 gallons per registered vehicle per year so multiply that by 46.3 cents and you get about $226, which translates to a week of groceries. Spread that across the country and you’re soon talking about billions of dollars.

The savings have surely been felt in Maryland despite a 4.3-cent per gallon increase in the state tax on gasoline that went into effect on July 1. Using AAA numbers, Maryland motorists are now paying about $3.764 at the pump, a tiny bit below the national average (as well as below what their counterparts in neighboring Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia pay, incidentally). Meanwhile, the state can plow that added revenue into road and transit improvements that should help keep drivers and their passengers from getting stuck in traffic on a regular basis.

That’s not to suggest that cheap gasoline ought to be a national or even state ambition. Indeed, burning a staggering amount of fossil fuels is part of how we got into the climate change predicament in the first place. No matter what certain ill-informed political leaders may say, neither the United States nor the world has an unlimited supply of crude oil, and burning it — and therefore venting more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere — is an act of wanton self-destruction. The sooner we reduce carbon emissions, the better the chances that our children will be spared the long list of maladies associated with climate change including severe weather, droughts and floods.

Still, as we move forward with the green transition switching to electric vehicles, for example, or biking and walking more or simply living closer to where we work, we can at least take a moment to enjoy the little things like less credit-card-damaging stops at the gas stations along the interstate or on the back country roads leading to our favorite getaways. Whether it’s the result of “Bidenomics” or just a temporary surplus of crude or dip in demand, there’s no reason why we can’t enjoy that we’re a bit better off than one year ago . It is, after all, time to kick back and relax, isn’t it?

