Terry Brenner: Nothing in GFPS possible without a caring community

As the 2023-24 school year comes into clear focus with the first day of school scheduled for Aug. 30 (K-9) and Aug. 31 (10-12 grades), I want to thank the Grand Forks community for supporting very exciting and sustainable initiatives in the Grand Forks Public School District.

The community’s backing of a new Valley Middle School to be built just west of the present building garnered close to 65% of voters who turned out at the polls last May 16. A new school, in concert with a new centralized district kitchen facility along with safety and security upgrades at each of our campuses, is an investment in our school district and the greater community at large. The community’s support of the school district is noticeable, valued, and appreciated.

In September of 2021, community voters approved a 10-mill increase in the school district’s building fund. This additional $2.5 million revenue stream has allowed us to reset our master facility plan and tackle one topic that arises annually: When will we have air conditioning in every classroom across the district? That has been answered. Through master planning and project prioritization, the goal over the next two years is to have air conditioning in every classroom. By bonding $1 million of the new $2.5 million, we made available $14 million for the aforementioned projects all the while maintaining a building fund balance to address ongoing maintenance in all district facilities. Ben Franklin and Viking Elementary Schools underwent major HVAC upgrades this summer with additional schools to follow next summer.

Over the past two years, community leaders, industry partners, and governing entities came together to raise just north of $11 million to secure a state grant of $10 million to support a new Career Impact Academy that will house Career & Technical Education programs relevant to regional workforce shortages that include accelerating school to work opportunities for students. Additionally, the Academy will have features that allow for retraining adults entering new fields of work.

In March 2023, we learned through the United States Department of Defense, most notably the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC), that Nathan Twining Elementary & Middle School, located on the Grand Forks Air Force Base, was one of 10 schools across the country’s military installations identified as a school that could apply for a portion of $650 million in federal funding for a refurbished or a new school build. This two-step process will include an application forwarded to the OLDCC in late September that will allow us to receive feedback on the initial proposal. We will then know how to proceed with the second step of the application. Air Force Base leadership, local legislators, and community ambassadors to the Air Force Base have been critical players in advancing this incredible possibility.

Through a generous 10-year, $750,000 corporate sponsorship by Altru Health System, Cushman Track and Field has undergone a facelift this summer. New field turf honoring the late Cliff Cushman, along with the presence of Altru’s logo at midfield, provides an exemplary stadium for football, soccer, and track & field that is used by both Grand Forks Central and Red River High Schools, not to mention special events for middle and elementary school students. The district is most grateful for Altru’s enormous generosity not only for the stadium but for placing athletic trainers at each of our high schools along with providing funds for weight room and fitness equipment upgrades at both high schools every year.

Finally, and most importantly, a district and school board goal of providing competitive compensation packages for classified staff, certified staff, principals, and directors made its first giant leap toward the goal of attracting and retaining more than 1,600 colleagues on the payroll through negotiations this past spring and summer. District leadership and the school board(s) went deep into the budget to invest in human capital in what I would tab as “historical” increases recognizing there is more work to be done.

For everything I have noted, none of it would be possible without a community that invests in the Grand Forks and Grand Forks Air Force Base Public School Districts. I am most humbled to serve as your superintendent representing 7,400 students, 1,600 colleagues, thousands of families, and the entire communities of Grand Forks and the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Dr. Terry Brenner is superintendent of Grand Forks Public Schools.