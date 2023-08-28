Sandy Kiddoo: At Northland Community & Technical College, plenty to celebrate as academic year begins

Northland Community & Technical College (Northland) has many reasons to celebrate and look forward to the upcoming academic year.

Read more







Like many colleges, Northland had a structural deficit resulting in years of declining enrollment and state funding not keeping pace. The stimulus funding from the pandemic provided a temporary relief that needed to be addressed eventually, as the path the college was on was not financially sustainable. Last year, we started with a projected $2.4 million shortfall. We had to reduce the workforce, which was achieved primarily through offering early retirement incentives.

While this was a painful process, we persevered and have now set the college on a financially sustainable future.

With a new strategic plan focusing on Access, Student Success, Partnerships, and Advancing Equity, Northland was laser-focused on creating pathways and working within our region to highlight the opportunities for high-quality programs that lead to regional careers. Northland had 10 consecutive years of declining enrollment, a loss of 45% over those 10 years. As of this writing (early August), we are anticipating being up for the first time in over 10 years in enrollment. We will be welcoming more new students, which is up 19% over last year. High school students earning college credit is another area we are experiencing growth, with an increase of over 20% from the prior year.

We ramped up and will continue to increase our partnerships with area high schools, creating experiences for students to learn more about the opportunities we have at Northland designed to meet our region’s workforce needs. We know that over 90% of our students stay local, so ensuring the local connection is important to us. We have also significantly increased the opportunities for area residents to experience firsthand Northland’s programming through open houses, camps, classroom visits and tours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nursing and Aerospace were two program areas we strategically focused our marketing efforts.

Faculty and staff also stepped up their outreach last year. Our local employers indicated a vital need for both.

These investments are paying off. Our Nursing program, which had the lowest numbers in years last year, is now rebounding and returning to pre-pandemic numbers. Our Aviation Maintenance program has almost doubled the number of new students as last year. Another program that is also growing is Criminal Justice.

We had many things to celebrate last year! Our PN first-time testers had a 100% pass rate and a 92.86% pass rate for all test takers. Exceeding the Minnesota average pass rate of 94.01% for first-time test takers and 81.79% for all test takers, and the national average for first-time test takers of 90.06%.

The AD Nursing program had a 96.15% pass rate for first-time testers, with a 100% pass rate for our TRF cohort, and a 92.73% pass rate for all test takers. They exceeded the Minnesota average pass rate of 92.21% for first-time testers and 78.23% for all test takers, and the national average for first time test takers of 93.94%.

Our online accounting program earned a top national ranking. We celebrated 50 years of providing post-secondary education to the region.

The Northland Foundation provided a record-breaking number of scholarships to students last year. Classes started for students at our new Warroad site.

We also leaned into our students and listened to their needs for success. We opened food pantries on each campus to support and eliminate barriers to food insecurity for many of our students. Our students wanted more space on campus to study and more student life, both are planned to ramp up starting this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legislature in Minnesota provided us with budget relief over the next biennium, enough to cover the cost of increased wages and inflation for supplies and energy costs. The legislature also approved a $3.2 million bonding project for remodeling and upgrading labs and classrooms at the East Grand Forks campus and a $2.4 million roof replacement at our Aerospace site. Starting a year from now, Minnesota residents with a family adjusted gross income under $80,000 will be provided free tuition through the Minnesota North Promise Program. The Workforce Development Scholarship program, which provides a $2,500 scholarship annually to students entering high-demand fields, has been expanded to include the construction trades, protective services, and education programs.

As we head into the next academic year, we have exciting things happening on our campuses: more student life, the second year of our esports program, the first year of women’s wrestling, intramural sports, a new carpentry lab, and a new paramedic cohort that will start in January. We will also be adding evening and late-start classes.

This year will be exciting as we work to transform Northland to meet the needs of our communities well into the future.

Sandy Kiddoo is president of Northland Community & Technical College.