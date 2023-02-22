Marilyn Hagerty: Winter carries on in the Dakotas

GRAND FORKS — Dear Sandy and Earl Mason,

Well, you people who have transplanted yourselves in the desert southwest are probably enjoying the days around Tucson and Arizona. I know you are not making plans for coming back north — except for visits.

Others who winter down your way must be starting to think about coming north —maybe in March or April. By May, it’s time to start the annual parade to the Bemidji area!

Meanwhile, February is taking her sweet time here in the Dakotas. Last week’s snow storm has settled down. And around here, it’s tournament time — basketball and hockey.

The UND women are showing winning ways on the trail. They won their final games here at the Betty and are going on to finish their regular season in games at Western Illinois and St. Thomas on Feb. 23 and 25.

The men hoopsters are pretty good, too. They seem to be getting better all the time. I’ve been going to UND basketball since our family came here to Grand Forks in 1957.

I love basketball.

And, as you know, you couldn’t live in or around Grand Forks without a hockey stick or two in the house.

Hockey and hoops

The UND hockey team managed to hold off the team from St. Cloud with a tie Saturday night. Now they are heading to Colorado on the weekend for a mighty important game. And you can just bet a bunch of their loyal fans will be following them.

Yes, February is moving along. The snow here is deep. The temperatures are hovering barely above zero. But you know from spending all those years living around here, life always is interesting.

It seems things have settled down around here lately. That’s since the decision was made not to continue with plans for the Fufeng plant which has Chinese owners. There’s still a lot of questioning about whether snowmobiles should run on the Greenway trail around Grand Forks.

Lenten season

Well, the season of Lent is upon us now as Christian churches observe the days leading up to Easter.

So far, no blizzards are in the forecasts. But history tells us blizzards often have blown in during March and April. And even as late as May.

Well, you don’t have to worry about blizzards in Arizona.

Your friend, Marilyn

P.S. Please tell the winter visitors not to show off their suntans hen they get back up north.