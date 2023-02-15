Marilyn Hagerty: Winter carries on in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — Dear Dave McFarlane,

Greetings from North Dakota where winter still has a hold to the sunny coast of Florida with people from the north escaping snow and ice. Things look promising around here with the temperatures sneaking up a little now and then.

With the Super Bowl over, it’s tournament time around here.

The UND hockey team came home from Denver on a sad note — after losing two games out there over the weekend. But their fans around here will be out at the Ralph hoping for a better end to the season. And this week, the UND hoops teams will be on their way to winding up their regular schedule at the Betty right here at home. The basketball teams did well in play down at Omaha. I am not sure whether they stopped at Sioux Falls or Brookings on their way back to Grand Forks. Those are good stops.

The questions surrounding the plans for the proposed Fufeng plant have caused quite an uproar here in Grand Forks. People have shown their opposition at the council meetings. I think the question is solved now with national concern over ownership in China.

I watch them on TV.

People showed up at city council meetings. They spoke their piece. I think Mayor Bochenski and the city council handled things well. And it is good to know there are people around Grand Forks who speak their minds. One thing about Grand Forks is that people do speak up. And over in East Grand Forks there has been some question about raising chickens within the city limits.

Well, I guess with the price of eggs, there could be good reason. I wonder how long eggs will be high cost. In the good old days long ago lots of people kept chickens.

I guess like most people around here, I am growing weary of winter. But it is good to welcome days that seem like winter eventually will lift its hold on us. I think of the people who clear the streets and shovel the snow.

And I hope they will forget about that when the Fourth of July rolls around again. Maybe that is why we don’t mind living here. Or maybe we don’t have enough gas money to go South.

So, from the frozen north I send greetings to all of our friends in Florida.

Marilyn

