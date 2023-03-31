99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Marilyn Hagerty: We’ve had enough of winter

Why not just let the snow melt gently away? Why not forget this business about any threat of flooding? Why not just bring on the rhubarb and some flowers?

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 2:58 PM

GRAND FORKS — Someone needs to have a talk with the weatherman. Tell him we get the idea. Winter is real. Winter is earnest around Grand Forks. This is North Dakota, but for heaven’s sake, we have had enough.

Why not just let the snow melt gently away? Why not forget this business about any threat of flooding? Why not just bring on the rhubarb and some flowers?

Let’s groom the peonies and bring on the birds from their winter homes down south, after all, it’s gardening Saturday.

There’s an Easter break in the city schools on Friday and no school on Easter Monday. Yep, that’s the day registration begins for summer programs in the city parks. Easter Sunday is April 9.

Spring fling

At UND, the first part of April has Graduate Student Appreciation Week coming up. It starts off with free breakfast sandwiches at the Gershman Graduate Center. And late afternoon appetizers at Brick and Barley.

ADVERTISEMENT

April is indeed rolling in with blizzards of years gone by.

April is bringing in Lucky Strike Bowling Saturday and Sunday. That’s sponsored by the Grand Forks park board.

More of April

People who remember the jokes that go along with April Fool’s Day are no spring chickens. And they shouldn’t be fooled by high prices of eggs before Easter.

After all, the chickens did not plan for high cost of eggs. They just lay them.

By Marilyn Hagerty
What To Read Next
The North Dakota Senate Human Services Committee deliberates on House Bill 1416 on March 29, 2023.
Columns
Port: Something fishy is happening with legislation aimed at protecting your health care choices
March 31, 2023 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Rob Port
Donald Trump.jpg
Columns
Port: There will be no justice for Trump until his supporters care about what a creep he is
March 31, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Rob Port
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the highs and lows of Holy Week
March 31, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP20227.jpg
UND Hockey
UND lands commitment from Miami goalie Ludvig Persson
March 30, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
North Dakota
State Board of Higher Education votes to block TikTok from state’s university networks
March 30, 2023 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
burgum.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Senate overrides veto on bill targeting transgender students’ pronouns; House yet to vote
March 30, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
640b9adc35fbf.image.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Senate kills bill tying electronic pull tab machines to on-sale liquor licenses
March 31, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune