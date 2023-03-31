Marilyn Hagerty: We’ve had enough of winter

GRAND FORKS — Someone needs to have a talk with the weatherman. Tell him we get the idea. Winter is real. Winter is earnest around Grand Forks. This is North Dakota, but for heaven’s sake, we have had enough.

Why not just let the snow melt gently away? Why not forget this business about any threat of flooding? Why not just bring on the rhubarb and some flowers?

Let’s groom the peonies and bring on the birds from their winter homes down south, after all, it’s gardening Saturday.

There’s an Easter break in the city schools on Friday and no school on Easter Monday. Yep, that’s the day registration begins for summer programs in the city parks. Easter Sunday is April 9.

Spring fling

At UND, the first part of April has Graduate Student Appreciation Week coming up. It starts off with free breakfast sandwiches at the Gershman Graduate Center. And late afternoon appetizers at Brick and Barley.

ADVERTISEMENT

April is indeed rolling in with blizzards of years gone by.

April is bringing in Lucky Strike Bowling Saturday and Sunday. That’s sponsored by the Grand Forks park board.

More of April

People who remember the jokes that go along with April Fool’s Day are no spring chickens. And they shouldn’t be fooled by high prices of eggs before Easter.

After all, the chickens did not plan for high cost of eggs. They just lay them.

