Marilyn Hagerty: We're heading into March, spring will arrive soon

GRAND FORKS — Dear Dave McFarlane,

Greetings to you and all the others from around Grand Forks who are winter and/or permanent residents of Florida. I suppose you manage to sneak a peek at the Twins in spring practice now and then.

Well, you know that winter is winding down now in the Dakotas. But it won’t go peacefully. You know that from the years you were in business here. And now you have family with little ones living in Grand Forks.

We’re moving into March this week. I think the UND hockey team has games left this weekend. It’s with Omaha. And UND needs a couple of wins. The team managed to get by in a close win out in Colorado Springs on the weekend.

March is fun. March is frantic.

Here in Grand Forks there was no joy on Saturday night. Though we are proud of the Red River hockey team in the final game of the state championship. Yeah, they played the Fargo team. They went into overtime. Long time overtime. And they lost.

It was heart breaking.

What a great team they are. And life goes on. I am sure they will always remember that game. They played like champions. They should be proud.

And so we move into March with Daylight Saving Time settling in March 12. And there’s no school that week of March 13 through March 17. That’s a Friday. It’s St. Patrick’s Day.

I don’t know about you, but St. Patrick’s Day is a favorite for me. I hope they have a parade downtown again.

Yes, and the first day of Spring is out there waiting. It will be here on Monday, March 20.

Well, some of our worst blizzards have swooped in late in March and even later. We have to keep calm about the coming of spring. But my calendar calls the first day on March 20. A Monday. Maybe we could all go around shouting, “Whoop de do!”

Your friend, Marilyn

