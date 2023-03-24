99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Columns

Marilyn Hagerty: There are a lot of fun activities this weekend in Grand Forks

There is far more to do than shovel snow as March winds down and promises to leave the Red River Valley.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 11:39 AM

GRAND FORKS — Family Day at the Museum of Art on the campus of the University of North Dakota is set for Saturday morning. Tom Brosseau and Friends will be in concert Sunday evening downtown, and the weekend promises to bring a relief from winter.

At the museum, Family Day events will feature Tim Schouten. The event has no charge and there will be a chance for free parking on the weekend.

Tom Brosseau and Friends will present a concert at the Empire Arts Center downtown with proceeds to benefit a proposal for exploring possibility of a children’s museum in Greater Grand Forks.

The event, which will start at 6 p.m. Sunday, will bring an evening of song and a reception in the Empire Arts Center downtown in Grand Forks. Special guests on the program will include John C. Reilly, The Waddigton Brothers, John Larimore, Bob Cary, Heidi Glick and Tamara Bertram.

Teddy in Top 10

People who keep track of dog names for one reason or another are online saying that Luna, Charlie and Bella are the top three names for this year. And Teddy makes it in the top 10.

Other names in the top 10 are Daisy, Lucy, Milo, Cooper, Bailey and Coco.

The Bridge Builder

There is far more to do than shovel snow as March winds down and promises to leave the Red River Valley. Among Sunday afternoon entertainment awaiting is the “Entertaining History” presentation featuring Nelson Rosit. The title is “Arthur G. Sorlie, the Bridge Builder”

And there is no charge along with comfortable seating in the Myra Museum on the grounds of the Grand Forks County Historical Society.

Jackson and Hannah

Cheerful people of the week: Jackson Blake and Hannah Opp.

By Marilyn Hagerty
