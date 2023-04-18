Marilyn Hagerty: The UND campus stays busy this time of year

GRAND FORKS — Dear Sandy Mason,

Greetings from the flood threatened banks of the Red River of the North. Yep, it’s that time of year again. The snow is gone, so the creeks and rivers are doing their best to handle the runoff waters from the melting.

And you may be wondering how long you will be wearing your sweaters down there in Tucson.

Well, anyway, you probably have your air conditioning tuned up for another year. And you may be switching from hot dishes to vegetable salads.

By now, you and Earl and some of your family have been there long enough to be in the game of living in the desert. I remember when he was on the faculty at UND. And you were teaching some art classes — wasn’t it for the park board?

Heat of summer

Sometimes I wonder, how do you handle the heat of summer? I know it’s no problem the rest of the year.

Tell Earl that all seems well out on the UND campus. Things seem so streamlined with some of the old buildings torn down or revamped.

There’s always something lively going on at UND.

This week the UND Theatre of Arts department is doing “The Confederate of the Birds’’ at the Burtness Theatre. And I really hope to get out there to see it.

Basically, I am afraid of birds — ever since one actually fluttered down and attacked me. Really! That was way back when I was a high school student in Pierre, S.D. But it is something I never have forgotten.

Anyway, the cast at the Burtness includes 10 birds. Tracy Crawford is a dove. Otto Linder is an owl. Erick Isaacson is a falcon. Camden Gifford is a parrot.

Well, you get it. The cast is big. And the birds are many. The show runs from Tuesday night through Saturday.

Promote journalism

So much on the campus!

On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Memorial Union, Brad Schlossman of the Herald is delivering the Hagerty Lecture. It’s an annual event at UND, and it was established to promote good journalism.

This is a great time of year with winter finally on its way out and the days of spring and summer waiting.

Some day. Maybe if it’s January or February I will buy a ticket and fly down to Arizona. For now, things are looking all right In the Red River Valley of the North.

Your friend, Marilyn