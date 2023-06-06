Marilyn Hagerty: The days we dream of in winter are here

June, the month we dream of in January, is here with all of its joys of summer approaching. This past week, Grand Forks high school graduates walked away with diplomas they probably put on a shelf somewhere.

The classes of 2023 will scatter. They probably will always remember the scourge of the disease in their last years of school. You wonder how many will be together again for their reunions in 2048, or maybe a 50th in 2073.

Time marches on. Relentlessly.

Class of ‘68

It’s been 55 years since the Class of 1968 left high school here, and the word is out. There will be a reunion with a fun-filled weekend June 16, 17 and 18. An evening of dining and dancing is planned, following a picnic on Friday.

On Saturday, June 17, there will be a full day downtown in Grand Forks. On Sunday, June 18, the fun and fellowship will wind up with brunch at Eagles Crest restaurant at King’s Walk Golf Course.

The class is extending an invitation to classes from ’67, '69 and ‘70 to join them for gatherings.

Looney Lutherans

And now the word is out. The Looney Lutherans are coming back to Grand Forks. They will be at Calvary Lutheran Church on June 27. And it is not surprising there will be hot dish for lunch. The group supports the music therapy program at Valley Senior Living.

The joys of June are endless. Grand Forks will hold the North Dakota Association for the Blind convention here Friday through Monday. There will be a picnic and tours of the school on Friday.

Thank you, Lions

Paul Olson, superintendent of the School for the Blind here, said his Lions Club is planning to host a community picnic and fundraiser in August. And he added, “Thank you, Lions.”

There’s time — time to find a flag to hang outside the house. Time to go and buy one. Wednesday, June 14, is Flag Day. There’s time to take a good look at the fathers around us. Their day is coming up. And maybe the should have something special on Sunday, June 18.

All this, and summer, too.

The days we dream of in January are with us now.

Reach Marilyn Hagerty at mhagerty@gra.midco.com or by telephone at 218-791-4459

