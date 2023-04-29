99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Saturday, April 29

Opinion Columns

Marilyn Hagerty: The circus is in town this weekend

Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday with 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. hours on Sunday.

Today at 5:17 AM

GRAND FORKS — The weekend arrives with the Kem Shrine Circus at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.

It’s the 77th annual Shrine Circus, according to Ron Bergh, circus chairman for the sponsoring Masonic Lodge. Shows are at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday with 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. hours on Sunday.

Bergh, who was formerly a fireman at Grand Forks Air Base, said there will be seven showings of the circus. He said the circus is presented with help of local businesses and is open to area children.

Across the state of North Dakota, it’s circus time. The show in Grand Forks will move on to Minot and Williston. Another circus will be playing in Bismarck and Fargo.

Fore on fairways

Meanwhile spring is trying to spring around Grand Forks. And ready or not, the word is out that the men’s golf league summer play begins May 8 at Kings Walk.

Talk of the town is 32nd Avenue South, where Old Man Winter put his mark. The potholes are deterrents to a peaceful ride across that south end route across the city.

Potholes or not, there still are license plates that add zest to driving around. Seen around Grand Forks were I CARE 4U and RZR BCKS.

Doug and Naomi

Cheerful people of the week: Doug Munski and Naomi Welsh.

By Marilyn Hagerty
