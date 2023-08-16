Marilyn Hagerty: The calm before the storm

Comes now the calm before the storm.

The days before school starts are calm – relatively calm. The jolly storm is the onset of classes at the University of North Dakota in the coming weeks. And all the folderol with the opening of schools around here after Labor Day.

These are the days when grade school children have new color crayons. And tablets.

These are the days when new shoes await the first days of school. The days of anticipation. Who will be the teacher? What other students will I know in my classroom?

Now the last days at area lakes are numbered. There’s talk of when to close up the summer cabins.

Summer hangs on

There is a picnic with President Armacost scheduled at UND on Thursday. Then comes the Downtown Street Fair in Grand Forks Friday and Saturday and, also Friday and Saturday, the Happy Harry's Hot Valley Nights concerts in East Grand Forks.

Classes at UND will be underway on Monday. That’s the beginning of the end of summer.

It’s enough to make the flies nervous. And many of them have been packing and getting ready for their flights south. Felicia the fly is thinking of moving on down to Brookings, S.D., for a couple weeks before going farther south.

River boat days

The question for years has run rampant – whatever happened to the riverboat that once cruised the Red River at Grand Forks? The answer came in the Grand Forks Herald last week .

The Herald story took readers back to the days when dinners were served as the boat went south and came back again. There was the reality of financing for the operators as well as the joy of the public. The people loved the river boat.

You wonder: Could even a smaller boat come back? Could is be possible to take people touring down the Red?