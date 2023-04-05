Marilyn Hagerty: Sooner or later, Mother Nature will give up on winter

Gardening Saturday on April First was kind of a joke. Unless you just sorted seeds and made pie. Snow doesn’t bring anything but slush. Maybe a flood.

So as we move in to April, they say showers bring May flowers. This week, there is no school on Friday – Good Friday, with Easter upon us on Sunday. Maybe Easter bonnets could have ear coverings.

Then there’s no school Monday after Easter here in Grand Forks. Sooner or later, Mother Nature will give up on winter. She’s all mixed up anyway. The calendar insists March 20 was the first day of spring.

Call it mud

On days of April, we have a season that should be called “Mud.” And that rhymes with flood. The jackets of winter now are bedraggled. Gloves and mittens are saggy. Or lost. The hills of snow turn into piles of mud. Or dirty water.

Still there is joy of spring time. Advertisements for summer camps are here and there. Golf courses are coming out of winter hiding. Dog owners are taking Rover and Roxie out for walks.

The season at hand is full of wonder. when will the ice go out of the Red? Who thinks there will be a flood? When can you plan a picnic in Lincoln Park? How long before the tennis courts are open outdoors?

100 years and smiling

Friends and family gathered around Dagney Tweten Sunday to celebrate her 100th birthday at Wheatland Terrace. There were balloons and flowers and birthday cake.

Among the guests were her daughters, Judy Tharp of Pineville, La., and Cheryl Zasoski of Grand Forks.

Dagney grew up in Mentor and came to Grand Forks to attend Aaker’s Business College. Her husband, Otis Tweten, died in 1985.

Her family stretches out to five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

