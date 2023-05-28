99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Marilyn Hagerty: Remembering Uncle Harold

World War I is long, long gone. So, too, is Uncle Harold. Gone is the second World War. Memories linger on of those who served and were injured and those who died in battles over the decades.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 7:29 AM

GRAND FORKS — Uncle Harold couldn’t breathe very well.

I think of him on Memorial Day. When I was a child, the “big people” would tell us children he was gassed in World War I. Over in France, I would guess.

World War I is long, long gone. So, too, is Uncle Harold. Gone is the second World War. Memories linger on of those who served and were injured and those who died in battles over the decades.

The memories surround us on the weekend at hand.

There are fathers, brothers, sons, uncles long remembered for their service in World War II. Cemeteries are busy with visitors who remember.

And this time of year, I turn to a time worn book of poems. I find the verse “In Flanders Fields.” It was written by Lt. Col. John McCrae. He was a member of the first Canadian contingent. He died in France on Jan. 28, 1918, after four years of service on the western front.

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses row on row

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe;

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

