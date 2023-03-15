Marilyn Hagerty: Remembering the March 1940 blizzard

GRAND FORKS — For most people, the stories of blizzards in March are interesting this time of year.

For John R. Sanderson of Grand Forks, the story of the blizzard of March 15, 1940, is real. He has written of his family being in Edmore and heading back to the farm home a mile west.

He was with his dad, Ernest Sanderson, and his mother, Gunda, along with his sister Lorreta, about 2. He was 10 months old. Then there was his dad’s brother, Arthur, on crutches, crippled with arthritis. And his dad’s cousin Gene Voule.

They had been doing some visiting and shopping in town. He says it was a beautiful day. They were heading back to their farm home. They were by the railroad tracks when the storm hit.

“Some say it was a like a freight train coming at you. The 40 degree temperatures had dropped dramatically. One report had the temperature at 30 below. The visibility was zero.“

ADVERTISEMENT

Model T Ford

"We were by the railroad tracks when the storm hit,” Sanderson wrote.

"The coil on the engine got wet. No matter how the men cranked to get the car started, they had to give up. Dad and Gene started to walk to the farm to get a sled and blankets and call into town for help from the grandparents.

“Dad and Gene barely made it to the farm. Dad had a stiff leg from an earlier accident. Dad called into town (on the party telephone line) and butted into a conversation to tell them he needed help.

He writes that Mrs. Paul Knutson walked down to the pool hall and told them the Sandersons needed help.

Several men responded to the call for help. They tied themselves together with ropes around their waists. They could not see at all, and the wind took their breath away."

Eventually the last man tied to the rope bumped into the car. Others had walked right past it without seeing or bumping into it.

Flask of Brandy

When helpers arrived, Sandeson writes they had to shake people in the stalled car to awaken them.

“They had a flask of brandy that was used to try to get Arthur and Mom going. They tied Mom to the rope. Then with the men carrying me, my sister and my crippled uncle they headed back into town.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After what seemed like hours they came to the Elmer Melland house and got inside. One of the ladies inside was a nurse. She got everyone to start rubbing arms, legs and feet to get the blood circulating.

“Mom’s sisters tied roped around themselves where they could help with care that was needed,” Sanderson writes.

“Another search party had gone out using the railroad tracks as a guide. Eventually they made it back to Edmore without finding the car.”

He writes that his mother’s legs were severely frostbitten. It was months before they began to look normal. She was moved to a neighbor’s house for care.

“It was several days before we could all go home,” Sanderson wrote.

“There was one death locally: Elmer Melland’s younger brother Lawrence was out in his car on the road with others. He decided to try to make it to safety by walking home while others stayed in the car.

“He was very close to the farm, but missed it and ended up in a field not far from home. A couple days later they found his body against a tree where he stopped.’’