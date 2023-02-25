Marilyn Hagerty: Recalling the March blizzard of 1941

GRAND FORKS — February is fleeting. March is standing by waiting to make an entrance on Wednesday. And there are people who remember well the farewell to March blizzard of 1941. It rolled around on March 15.

Using quotes from the Grand Forks Herald, the blizzard is remembered in a book called “Looking for Candles in the Window’ by Douglas Ramsey and Larry Skroch.

They noted that people were out shopping around Grand Forks and having a good time. The Central High Maroons were playing in the state championship game down at Bismarck. KFJM was broadcasting warnings about the weather as big white snowflakes fell to the ground on March 15.

Central lost the game in Bismarck with people here listening on their radios.

No one gave much thought to weather warnings on the radio. And radio reports told of the prediction for heavy winds. KFJM broadcast a warning at 5 p.m. of winds and low to zero visibility.

The Grand Forks Herald said the storm struck with sudden energy. It said it was only a matter of minutes before visibility was nil. Automobiles on highways choked up with snow. Their ignitions failed. Drivers gave up and generally automobiles were abandoned.

Hundreds of people were caught in downtown Grand Forks when the blizzard swept the city. People stayed in cafes, restaurants and bars during the storm. Children were kept at movie theaters, the city auditorium for roller skaters and other amusement places. Churches and stores were safe havens.

About 20 women and children stayed in the East Grand Forks firehall. And history tells us they were served a lunch at midnight.

In describing the onslaught, the Herald said, “ A light snow and temperatures hardly under freezing had marked the early evening in Grand Forks. A southern breeze gave promise of a pleasant evening, except for a warning from the weather bureau that a much colder wave was due in the night.

“Then, suddenly, the storm struck. Through the falling snow the wind shook itself with sudden energy, twisting from the south to the north. As though a switch had been thrown in some gargantuan tunnel where the winds are made. And with it. all temperatures dropped sharply below zero in two hours.

‘’Out of the north the howling wind came, first like some distant roar of airplanes. Blasting its way with mounting intensity across northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as it swept down from the Canadian border.

‘It was only a few minutes before visibility was nil. Anyone in the open found breathing difficult, so great was the force of the dirt and snow laden wind. Automobiles on highways choked up with snow, their ignition fouled, gave up and were generally abandoned.’’