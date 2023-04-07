Marilyn Hagerty: Perhaps we can have Snow Melt Week

The calendar on the wall says no school on Good Friday or Easter Monday. Looking way beyond, little did the printers know Wednesday has been designated by some at UND as Grilled Cheese Day.

There is no official designation for Snow Melt Day. Perhaps there should be a Snow Melt Week. Let it be gentle, unhurried and determined. This is indeed the time when people want to think of golf clubs and tennis rackets. Gardening Saturday has come and gone.

Then there are the questions. When will the Johnsons get back from Arizona? When will the Joneses get back from Arizona? When will people start making weekly runs over to Bemidji?

English Coulee

How Grand Forks got its name is a subject of discussion here and there. One explanation shows up in the copy of a talk made in 1925. It was by Frank Goodman to the Franklin Club here.

He related that in 1824 an English family of six, on their way from Pembina to Fort Snelling were murdered by Sioux Indians. It was on the bank of a Coulee near La Grand Fourches. From that time, because of the nationality of the victims, it was called English Coulee.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the coulee that creeps – or sneaks – its way through the UND campus and slithers up there through the southwest corner of Grand Forks. It is not glorified. But many a youngster has ice skated on it. And no doubt there have been adventurous fish in it.

Great plate

One of the wise license plates seen around the Forks: AWNUTS

Joel and Lynn

Cheerful people of the week: Lynne Roche, Joel Medd.

Reach Marilyn Hagerty at mhagerty@gra.midco.com or by telephone at 218-791-4459.

