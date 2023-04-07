50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Marilyn Hagerty: Perhaps we can have Snow Melt Week

Let it be gentle, unhurried and determined.

4341217+Marilyn Hagerty.jpg
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 2:01 PM

The calendar on the wall says no school on Good Friday or Easter Monday. Looking way beyond, little did the printers know Wednesday has been designated by some at UND as Grilled Cheese Day.

There is no official designation for Snow Melt Day. Perhaps there should be a Snow Melt Week. Let it be gentle, unhurried and determined. This is indeed the time when people want to think of golf clubs and tennis rackets. Gardening Saturday has come and gone.

Then there are the questions. When will the Johnsons get back from Arizona? When will the Joneses get back from Arizona? When will people start making weekly runs over to Bemidji?

English Coulee

How Grand Forks got its name is a subject of discussion here and there. One explanation shows up in the copy of a talk made in 1925. It was by Frank Goodman to the Franklin Club here.

He related that in 1824 an English family of six, on their way from Pembina to Fort Snelling were murdered by Sioux Indians. It was on the bank of a Coulee near La Grand Fourches. From that time, because of the nationality of the victims, it was called English Coulee.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the coulee that creeps – or sneaks – its way through the UND campus and slithers up there through the southwest corner of Grand Forks. It is not glorified. But many a youngster has ice skated on it. And no doubt there have been adventurous fish in it.

Great plate

One of the wise license plates seen around the Forks: AWNUTS

Joel and Lynn

Cheerful people of the week: Lynne Roche, Joel Medd.

Reach Marilyn Hagerty at mhagerty@gra.midco.com or by telephone at 218-791-4459.

By Marilyn Hagerty
What To Read Next
School lunch
Columns
Port: This Legislature needs to rediscover what the term 'public service' means
April 07, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Rob Port
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Celebrating the hope of Easter
April 07, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
PHOTO: Coyote Station coal-fired power plant near Beulah, ND
Columns
Port: I guess Minnesota needs North Dakota's coal-fired electricity after all?
April 07, 2023 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Rob Port
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
wrigley1.jpg
North Dakota
Legislators may restore minimum sentences to North Dakota crime bill
April 07, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Phone scam.jpg
North Dakota
Inheritance scam targets North Dakota residents by mail
April 07, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
04xx23 DocJohnson1.jpg
North Dakota
Joel Johnson, Park River doctor, receives two rural health care awards
April 07, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo