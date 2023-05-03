Marilyn Hagerty: May has finally arrived

GRAND FORKS — Farewell to the boots, the gloves, the caps. The merry month of May has descended on the prairies of North Dakota. And it is gently leading the Red River north on its path through Winnipeg.

May was scheduled to begin with a spring concert by the Greater Grand Forks Band Monday evening in the Red River High School Performance Hall. Before long, band lovers will hope to be gathering for summer concerts from the gazebo at the Myra Museum on Belmont Road.

May baskets

There are some who remember the happy practice of making May baskets and filling them with candy and flowers. Then they could be left on the doorstep of favorite people. You ring the doorbell. You run. But you still hope they will catch you and give you a kiss.

People remember this sort of silly custom and are not spring chickens.

Lawn mowing

This is clean up time. I guess you could call it that because it’s needed all over Grand Forks and all around. Time to gather up all that junk. It’s interesting, even exciting, to see all the items that are left on the berms in May and June.

Other people might call them curbs, or whatever, but in Grand Forks it seems they are berms.

The lawns will begin their annual pilgrimage all over. Every week or 10 days. It’s up, up, up. And the mowers will be out.

The boy who used to mow my lawn has now grown up. And Chad Kurtyka has moved on with education and experience that leads to school principal posts. He was always there at the right time to mow. He would go back and forth and over and down. He knew how to rake. And his dad Leroy was always checking things out to see that Chad did a good job.

Bemidji bound

The lakes will be calling and the paths will lead back to Bemidji before long. The long cold days of winter are quickly forgotten. Farmers are getting ready for another go around.

Summer in Grand Forks is right out there. Ball games, golf matches, bike rides. The soggy gloves. The beat up woolen hats are ready for rehabilitation or dumping.

This week, ready or not, spring has sprung.

