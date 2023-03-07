Marilyn Hagerty: March marches on and so must I

GRAND FORKS — Dear Sandy Mason,

March seems to be marching along in great fashion. And I suppose your winter residents down there around Tucson are at least thinking of heading back north? I know there are many like you and Earl who choose to live year round in Arizona!

Some of us sit around here in March and feel like heroes. We have survived — maybe even enjoyed — a long winter. Now we wait for the rhubarb to show up. The birds already are coming back.

March is so lively even though it is spring break week at UND. The basketball tournaments are almost wild. And then there’s still hockey. The UND team scored a keep alive goal late in the game Saturday that leads to this trip back down to Omaha for a showdown on the weekend.

Maybe they can stop down around Brookings and South Dakota State where there is no hockey. They could get ice cream there.

Eagle Scouts

Do you hear of Scout troops around Tucson? Here In Grand Forks the Lake Agassiz Eagle Scout Association holds an annual banquet. And on Sunday, March 12, they are recognizing Scouts who in the past three years have stepped up into the highest ranks.

You see, things were kind of hold during the three years of COVID-19. Robert Dusso, from the Eagle Scout class of 1978, is in charge of arrangements.

They are gathering at 1 p.m., Sunday at the American Legion clubrooms in East Grand Forks.

Well, this is spring break week at UND and lord only knows where all the trails will lead. My guess is that plenty of them are home.

I’ll be waiting to hear from you and know what’s going on in Tucson. We used to go there years ago when Sister Shirley was living there. But time marches on. And so must I!

Your friend, Marilyn

P.S. I just found out that there will be a gathering for UND alumni and friends around Tucson. It is Thursday, March 16, at Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge. And it’s planned by Paul '78 and '80 and Lynn Korees