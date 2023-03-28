99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Marilyn Hagerty: It's supposed to be spring

"There’s no need to bring on new snow every other day," Marilyn Hagerty writes.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 11:18 AM

GRAND FORKS — Someone needs to have a little talk with the weather man. Tell him that we get the idea. Winter is real. But winter is over. It’s OK to let the snow melt. It’s good for the sun to shine and the clouds to retreat now and then.

Spring is here. The calendar says it arrived last Monday.

Why not just let the snow melt? Let it melt gently. Let the water run down the drains in an orderly fashion. There’s no need to bring on new snow every other day.

Oh, we know old man winter can keep coming back. We know there have been blizzards at the end of March. Yes, and occasionally even in April or May.

Beautiful city

In other business, people around Grand Forks are showing interest in creating a Grand Forks children’s museum. An audience filled the Empire Arts Center downtown Sunday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brosseau & Friends were sponsors for the evening of song and support of a proposed children’s museum. And it was reported 350 tickets were sold for the lively event. Terry Dullum, who served as master of ceremonies said, “We think Grand Forks is going to be a beautiful city when we get it finished.”

Special guests among the entertainers were John C. Reilly, The Waddington Brothers, John Landimois, Bob Cary, Heidi Glick and Tamara Bertram.

April moving in

The week that is puts an end to March with April 1 moving in on Saturday along with Gardening Saturday. And along with April beginning, there is Lucky Strike bowling sponsored by the Grand Forks district park board for mothers and sons.

Mothers used to go out and buy Easter bonnets this time of year. And people used to think up tricks and jokes on the first day of April.

(Reach Marilyn Hagerty at mhagerty@gra.midco.net or by telephone at 218-791-4459)

By Marilyn Hagerty
What To Read Next
North Dakota Capitol
Columns
Port: This self-defense bill in Bismarck, backed by Kyle Rittenhouse, is probably bad policy
March 28, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Rob Port
Lloyd Omdahl, use online, horizontal.jpg
Columns
Lloyd Omdahl: It’s time for education to sober up
March 28, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Lloyd Omdahl
Republican Senator Kristin Roers speaks during floor debate
Columns
Port: Will North Dakota lawmakers say yes to private school subsidies after saying no to school lunch bill?
March 27, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Rob Port
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Omaha v North Dakota MAR 04
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: What are UND's needs in the transfer portal?
March 27, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
burgum-curl3.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota governor signs bill exempting military pay from state income tax
March 27, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
091921.s.gfh.UND1.jpg
College
After year battling injury, UND running back Luke Skokna feeling rejuvenated at spring ball
March 28, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
CWE - Precision Tooling Demo at Sheyenne Tooling.jpeg
North Dakota
Opportunities expanding for North Dakota students to explore career options
March 28, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Standaert / North Dakota News Cooperative