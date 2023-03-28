Marilyn Hagerty: It's supposed to be spring

GRAND FORKS — Someone needs to have a little talk with the weather man. Tell him that we get the idea. Winter is real. But winter is over. It’s OK to let the snow melt. It’s good for the sun to shine and the clouds to retreat now and then.

Spring is here. The calendar says it arrived last Monday.

Why not just let the snow melt? Let it melt gently. Let the water run down the drains in an orderly fashion. There’s no need to bring on new snow every other day.

Oh, we know old man winter can keep coming back. We know there have been blizzards at the end of March. Yes, and occasionally even in April or May.

Beautiful city

In other business, people around Grand Forks are showing interest in creating a Grand Forks children’s museum. An audience filled the Empire Arts Center downtown Sunday evening.

Tom Brosseau & Friends were sponsors for the evening of song and support of a proposed children’s museum. And it was reported 350 tickets were sold for the lively event. Terry Dullum, who served as master of ceremonies said, “We think Grand Forks is going to be a beautiful city when we get it finished.”

Special guests among the entertainers were John C. Reilly, The Waddington Brothers, John Landimois, Bob Cary, Heidi Glick and Tamara Bertram.

April moving in

The week that is puts an end to March with April 1 moving in on Saturday along with Gardening Saturday. And along with April beginning, there is Lucky Strike bowling sponsored by the Grand Forks district park board for mothers and sons.

Mothers used to go out and buy Easter bonnets this time of year. And people used to think up tricks and jokes on the first day of April.

