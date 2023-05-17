Marilyn Hagerty: It's fun to be in Grand Forks during the merry month of May

GRAND FORKS — Dear Dave McFarlane,

Now that we have come to the Merry Month of May, I want to send greetings from the north land. I hope you remember how beautiful it can be in North Dakota in May.

Oh, I know you like the sun filled days in Florida. And you are among the many who drift that way. But right now, it’s great to be in North Dakota. The farmers are getting out in the fields. The sun is shining most every day. The lake people are starting their treks back and forth. Some of them just move over to places like Bemidji.

And it’s fun to be in Grand Forks.

June reunion

Most years, class reunions are later in the summer. But this year there’s a big reunion for the classes of 1966 to 1970. From both Red River and Central High Schools. And they are holding it from June 16-18.

They are going to start out with brats, hotdogs and refreshments at Lincoln Park on a Friday — June 16. Then there will be music, dancing, cocktails and conversation at the Southtown Pour House, 2015 Library Circle at 7:20 p.m.

On Saturday, June 17 , the reunion continues from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Town Square, Third and DeMers. There will be regional and national blues bands, food trucks and beverage vendors.

Then the reunion finishes up on Sunday, June 18. With hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there is a brunch gathering in Eagles Crest, the restaurant at King’s Walk golf course.

Then it’s “farewell until we meet again …..”

Summer is calling

With so many summer events, I know you and your wife will find a way to get to Grand Forks this summer. You have children and grandchildren here.

Not everyone goes South in the winter. And almost no one goes South in spring and summer.

Right now the spotlight is on high school graduations.

We can welcome summer visitors to Grand Forks. There’s the Myra Museum with treasures of the past and concerts by the Grand Forks City Band.

During the summer, there’s a chance to get a good look at UND with all of its improvements in recent years. There’s lunch to eat and history to see at the Myra Museum on the campus.

Snow forgotten

Whether people fancy the lakes or fishing in the Red, summer is moving in with all of its joy. The long winter is long forgotten.

The high school classes of 2023 are ready for commencement ceremonies. They are moving students along into the wide world from both sides of the Red River with best wishes.

And I send best wishes to you and your wife. Let’s have coffee in Lincoln Park while you are here.

Your friend, Marilyn