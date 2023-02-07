Marilyn Hagerty: It's been a cold winter in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — Dear Marilyn Alexander,

It’s so good to have the highways open again so we can get up and down to Winnipeg. And before long, the weather will be getting better.

Whoopee!

I remember when you often came down to the Forks to shop and to visit. And your son was on the UND football team. Now he is a long time teacher in Winnipeg. Is it the fifth grade?

Well, we waved goodbye to January. Now we’re plodding our way through February. There’s a new restaurant called Bernie’s in East Grand Forks where we should go next time you come down.

Meanwhile, life goes on. You know I moved over to Wheatland Terrace and sold my house on Cottonwood Street? I guess I didn’t really need four bedrooms anymore. We bought that house when we moved to Grand Forks with three young children in 1957.

Opera auditions

The opera will be alive with singing tryouts here on Saturday. And the tryouts are free and open to the public to hear. It’s the Laffont competition of the Metropolitan Opera from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Josephine Campbell Recital Hall in Hughes Fine Arts Center is at 3350 Campus Road.

Hawks and Coyotes

You know how I love the hoops! Well our UND Hawks men's team beat South Dakota in Vermillion 86-72 Saturday. And the UND women won their game against USD here in Grand Forks, Now the hoops teams move on to Denver with games also in Omaha on the weekend.

This has been a very cold winter in Grand Forks. And there’s no end in sight. Well, some of our worst blizzards have been in March — and later.

So I sit by a back window here at Wheatland and watch the traffic on the Highway 81. Trucks, trucks, trucks. Big ones. And cars.

It’s an endless, steady, fast moving stream.

So I send my love and thank God for good Canadian neighbors.

Marilyn