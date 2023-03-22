99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Marilyn Hagerty: How long will the snow be around?

Mother Nature will have something to say about spring and the weather in March. In the past she has brought in wild blizzards. And yes, the “B” word has shown up as late as May.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 6:53 AM

GRAND FORKS — Spring makes no promises. It was on the calendar with Monday claiming to be the first day of spring. But the calendar makers might have been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day too vigorously.

For sure, Mayor Brandon Bochenski is ready. He was listed as helping to host an award reception on Tuesday at City Hall. The North Star Quilters and Grand Forks Water Color Society presented a display of their fine works.

And life goes on. While the calendar says this is the end of winter, Mother Nature will have something to say about spring and the weather in March. In the past she has brought in wild blizzards. And yes, the “B” word has shown up as late as May.

Time for wonder

How long will the snow be around? When will the last big hill of snow melt away? And where is it? Will the snow be gone before the swimming pools open?

These are reasons for wonder and worry.

Those who like to worry may be concerned about the snow and how long it will be around. Can the birds coming north find a few goodies leftover from last year in the melting snow?

Eagle Scouts

The time has come for the 17th Annual Lake Agassiz Eagle Scout banquet. Because of weather, it was postponed to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. It will be held at the American Legion in East Grand Forks.

The Eagle Scouts to be honored are Jaren Sandbeck of Troop 37 in East Grand Forks and Hunter Larson of Warroad, Minn. Sandbeck worked on a project to help the North Country food bank project. Larson worked with a project of mini libraries for the community of Roosevelt.

Woof. Woof.

One source inside the computer says Thursday is National Puppy Day. Teddy is the name near top of the list. Others are Daisy, Lucy. Milo, Cooper, Bailey and Coco.

But Luna, Charlie and Bella are said to be the top three puppy names for 2023.

Here Fido!

