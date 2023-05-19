99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Marilyn Hagerty: High school seniors are looking forward to graduation

These are the days when talk turns to summer camps, trips to the lake, recreation around Grand Forks.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 2:34 PM

GRAND FORKS — Another weekend arrives in the merry month of May.

Around Grand Forks, high school seniors are looking ahead to graduation exercises on June 4. They are set for the Betty Arena at UND.

And those who like to swim may have checked the city calendar to see that Elks pool is scheduled to open the next day, after graduation.

You know if you live in Grand Forks there is car racing on Friday nights with the pleasant sounds drifting across the cities.

Rhubarb is up

It’s simple. And it’s easy. It’s an old time favorite from a Calvary Lutheran cookbook for making rhubarb pie.

To do it: Mix 3 cups rhubarb, finely cut, with 1.5 cups of sugar and 2 well beaten eggs, 1 tablespoon of flour and 1 tablespoon of cornstarch, 3 tablespoons butter, 1 teaspoon salt.

You mix the sugar, egg and flour. Fold in the rhubarb. Pour into a pie shell. Bake 45 minutes or until done. Serve with whipped cream.

Three strikes

Many long time area residents remember the ball games that used to be played near the railroad tracks on South Washington. The Twins are good and I like it when Buxton comes to bat.

I wonder what kind of gum the manager chews? Do the players eat before or after the games? Is there a special place where their families sit to watch?

Ken and Georgia

Cheerful people of the week: Ken Svedjan and Georgia Heitmann

