Marilyn Hagerty: Everything looks good when May moves in

Dear Dave McFarlane,

Glad to know you and your wife are planning a trip back to Grand Forks for a visit. You have children and grandkids living here now.

We’ll try to have “the Forks” all ready for your visit. You see, spring clean up is under way. On a drive around the city, you can see choice items sitting out on the berms. And sometimes they are quickly gone to treasure seekers. As they say. “One person’s pain is another’s pleasure.” I guess it means that old rocking chair, the old lawn mower from yester year or the toy car that the kids out grew. On and on.

Oh, I’m sure the street displays are not like you would have around your present home in Florida. But to some us, everything looks good when May moves in after a long winter.

Berms not curbs

And you do remember this is Grand Forks? We have “berms”. Not curbs as they call them elsewhere.

Ah yes! The Red River has gone peacefully on its way — flowing north. And there still are some old cowboys around here who can sing about, “The Red River Valley and the cowboy who loved you so true.”

You know. It starts with something like, “Come and sit by my side little darling. Do not hasten to bid me adieu. Just remember the Red River Valley and the cowboy who loved you so true.”

Well, the Red of the North still wriggles its way north through Drayton and Pembina. Then on beyond in Canada through Morris. And way up to Winnipeg in Manitoba.

Graduation parties

This is the time for graduation parties for high school seniors around Greater Grand Forks. It is their time to shine.

Last week, voters of Grand Forks gave the go ahead for a new Valley Middle School and a new district kitchen and new secure school entrances. That school is up by University Park, you know.

Right now the UND campus is relatively quiet. Summer classes will have things rolling. Friday nights bring the sound of engines running like crazy up at the race track. There’s action, too, downtown. Seems like only yesterday we hung our heads. We said the downtown was gone and dead.

That was when the “new” south end shopping mall came in.

And now the action is back downtown. We may not see Norby’s or Griffith’s department stores again. But already there are restaurants and stores springing up.

You will find Greater Grand Forks alive and moving in 2023. Let’s have coffee downtown.

Your friend Marilyn, still writing for the Herald even though the linotypes and typewriters are long gone!

