Marilyn Hagerty: Congrats to the Class of 2023

GRAND FORKS — They walk away from the graduation ceremonies. They put their high school diplomas away somewhere.

They probably won’t know 10 or 20 years from now where their diploma is. And it won’t really matter.

The year for the classes of 2023 are mostly over. Finished. And this week the classes of 2023 will say farewell to Grand Forks high schools.

The seniors at Red River and Central High Schools will long remember the days when they were seniors. They may be talking 20 years from now about the virus that closed the schools.

The class of East Grand Forks high school is on its way with a class motto: “Our lives are before us, our past is behind us, our memories are forever with us.”

Green and silver

Will they remember their class colors? Green and silver. Will they always know their class flower was the white carnation?

Could they some day win bets about the class of 2023 over the color of their class flowers? And who would ever remember the class flower that year for Grafton high school?

Sunday graduation

The class of Red River seniors will graduate at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. Central High School will hold commencement at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

Both events are set for the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on the UND campus.

And Grand Forks Community High School graduation ceremonies will be held Thursday, June 1, at 7 p.m. Also at the Betty.

The class motto: “Each of us has different talents, different dreams, different destinations; but all have the same power to make a new tomorrow.”

The class has 12 honor students and 45 other candidates.

Remembering gifts

They may not remember who was the speaker at graduation. They probably will not remember 10 years from now a bit that was said. They may not remember for 10 minutes.

They probably will remember who came to their graduation. They probably will remember who brought gifts. And they will move on with memories.

They will remember their teachers, their friends. And graduation days have a way of living on.