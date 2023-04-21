99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Columns

Marilyn Hagerty: Catch a show this weekend in Grand Forks

“The Conference of the Birds” has its final showing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Burtness Theatre on the UND campus.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 11:21 AM

GRAND FORKS — It couldn’t have been planned more timely. “The Conference of the Birds” has its final showing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Burtness Theatre on the UND campus.

This play is based on a look at the spiritual journey taken by a flock of birds wending their way North. The guest director is Elga Birminghan Hassan, who had had a 32-year career at Western Illinois.

The birds are Hoopee, portrayed by Steve Wittlieb, and Nightingale the Bat, portrayed by Ella Henry. Then there’s Herron, played by Piper Sommer, and the peacock/sparrow by Patrick Cole. The dove is Tacy Crawford, and the Owl is Otto Lider. The Walking Bird is portrayed by Brigitte Frosbee, and the Exotic Bird is by Jace Tootenhoofd. There’s Eric Isaacson as the Falcon, and Camden Gifford as the parrot. And five more characters.

Angry Jurors

For those who don’t fancy birds, there is the show “12 Angry Jurors”. They are playing at the Greater Grand Forks Community Theatre April 13 to 29.

The theater location is 412 Second Ave. N.

The angry jurors are Ben Schille, foreman, David Dauphinais, Paul Zimmerman, Isaac Engels, Brook Rieder, Lucas Rieder, Tina Wilkening, Leslie Lekatz, Brian Baier. Rob Howard, Andrew Huovinen and Scott Hepper.

Jill and James

Cheerful people of the week: Jill Nelson, James Popejoy.

By Marilyn Hagerty
