Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Marilyn Hagerty: As May rolls in, graduation nears for students in Grand Forks

Around Grand Forks, it’s finals and graduation.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 5:10 AM

GRAND FORKS — Oh these changing times.

Now the Wellness Center on the UND campus emerges as the most lively place to be. Students are gearing up for weekend graduation exercises by rock climbing, running or weight lifting.

The Wellness Center is just a hop, skip and a jump from the Ralph hockey arena. Christopher Suriano is the director.

The center is open to UND students from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m on weekdays and has even been open on Sundays, beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 2 or 2:30 p.m.

This seems to be a trend on college campuses. For people who finished college decades ago, it is amazing. When I stopped by with friends this past week, there were throngs of students lining up for ping pong. Some moved along to do rock climbing. Others were lifting weights. Some were on upper stories running the track

ADVERTISEMENT

They come and they go. In groups, pairs or singles.

Some like the area where they can ride bikes.

Long Ago

In the 1960s, lifting weights was an unusual hobby. The YMCA in Grand Forks had a small weight room, the size of an average kitchen. It was not crowded. But it sufficed on its own for a town of 50,000.

The late Gordon Caldis, an attorney, was one of the loyal users of the Y gym. He was ahead of his time.

Merry May

The merry month of May brings with it a general spring clean up. On the campus. Around Grand Forks, it’s finals and graduation.

All the while, those who are of Norwegian descent are standing by their national holiday of Syttende Mai. That’s May 17, but the word online seems to be a May 18 celebration. One thing for sure, there will be lefse.

Be of good cheer

Cheerful people of the week: Kathy Fieldler, Alex Skarperud.

By Marilyn Hagerty
What To Read Next
PHOTO: NDGOP Headquarters
Columns
Port: Is it stealing or pragmatism?
May 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rob Port
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Social connection is crucial to our wellbeing
May 05, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Goldberg Jonah.jpg
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: How comment section trolls took over the Republican Party
May 05, 2023 07:06 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NDGF Calendar Page May 2022.jpg
Northland Outdoors
DNR webinars, shooting sports events coming up on Outdoors Calendar
May 06, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Warroad Section 8A champs1.jpg
Local
5 Herald stories you may have missed this week
May 05, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo Clinic
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic threatens to kill billions in state investment if two health care bills pass
May 05, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
A courtroom gavel
North Dakota
Grafton man who's charged with vehicular homicide denied amended charge; documents not filed
May 05, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly